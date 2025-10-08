Trump calls for jailing of Chicago Mayor Johnson, Illinois Governor Pritzker as he sends National Guards

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday, October 8, called for the arrest of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, accusing the two Democrats of “failing to protect federal immigration officers.” Donald Trump, however, did not mention how the Chicago Mayor and Illinois Governor had “failed” in protecting the ICE agents.

Donald Trump’s remarks, shared on his social media platform, came after he ordered National Guard troops to Chicago – the country’s third-largest city – despite objections from state and local leaders.

“Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!” Trump wrote, referring to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel.

Donald Trump is referring to was referring to Democratic leaders in Illinois who oppose his order for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to conduct aggressive raids on migrants in Chicago.

This is not the first time the US president has called for the jailing of his opponents. Trump's government has targeted Democratic-run cities around the nation for raids on migrants, often conducted by masked, plainclothes agents.

Members of the Texas National Guard carry rifles and riot shields at an army reserve training facility on October 07

How Mayor, Governor reacted? Ahead of the deployment of National Guard in Chicago, Mayor Brandon Johnson announced “ICE-free zones”. In the ICE-free zones, city-owned property will be declared off-limits to the federal authorities.

Johnson accused Republicans of wanting “a rematch of the Civil War.”

Meanwhile, Governor Pritzker said he wants prosecutors to investigate the legality of ICE activities in Chicago. He has also accused Trump of motivated by wanting to “punish his political enemies.”

National Guards in Chicago Hundreds of Texas National Guard troops have assembled at an Army facility outside Chicago, defying opposition from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Mayor Brandon Johnson, and other Democratic leaders in the state.

Trump has threatened to deploy troops to more US cities, which he said last week could serve as “training grounds” for the armed forces.

Trump has ordered National Guard troops to Chicago and Portland, Oregon. They have earlier been deployed in Los Angeles and Washington, DC, ignoring oppositions from Mayors and Governors.

“My goal is very simple. STOP CRIME IN AMERICA!” he wrote on his social media platform.

