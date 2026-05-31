Trump calls himself 'number one attraction in the world', considers replacing artists at 250th anniversary event

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) responded to a wave of cancellations by artists slated to perform in Washington for the US’s 250th anniversary by suggesting himself as a better alternative.

Trump considers 'America is Back rally' In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar, the man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate 'Artists,' and give a major speech."

He noted that he would rally the country forward and added, "like I have done ever since being President! Two years ago, the United States was DEAD. Now we have the 'HOTTEST' Country anywhere in the World. I don't want so-called 'Artists' that get paid far too much money, who aren't happy. I only want to be surrounded by Happy People, Smart People, Successful People, and People that know how to WIN. So, by copy of this TRUTH, I am ordering my Representatives to look at the feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK Rally on Wednesday, Washington, D.C., same time, same location."

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Will Trump make a comeback to outdoor events? Ever since a gunman tried to assassinate Trump during his 2024 campaign event in Butler, Trump has largely avoided large outdoor rallies. In April, his security detail opened fire at the Washington Hilton on a man who authorities say was trying to storm a gala dinner Trump was attending.

The announcement from Trump regarding holding a rally in Washington comes at a low point in his popularity, with the war in Iran and rising gas prices among the issues weighing down his approval rating as Republicans fret about the midterm congressional elections.

Artists pull out of celebrations His remarks came days after at least five of the nine performers pulled out of the shows on the National Mall, shortly after they were announced, stating that the event, beginning on 25 June, was more political than they had been led to believe, Bloomberg reported.

Cancellations for the Freedom 250 shows have come from Martina McBride, Young MC, The Commodores, Morris Day and The Time, and Bret Michaels. Several others — C+C Music Factory, Vanilla Ice and Flo Rida — have not announced a change in plans. Vanilla Ice defended the event in a social media video, saying it "is not a political platform."

Freedom 250, which is organising the events, is a group described by Trump as a public-private nonprofit that also organised an overtly Christian prayer meeting on 17 May that included a video message from the US President.

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Freedom 250 releases list of performers According to the Freedom250 website, The Great American State Fair will bring together representatives from 56 states and territories in a "World Fair-style celebration" of America's 250th birthday, featuring live entertainment, immersive exhibits, patriotic tributes, innovation showcases, cultural programming and family-friendly attractions stretching from the US Capitol to the Washington Monument. The Great American State Fair will feature mainstage performances by legendary artists every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. In the coming weeks, Freedom 250 will continue to announce more performers, speakers and participants.