Trump calls himself 'number one attraction in the world', considers replacing artists at 250th anniversary event

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) responded to a wave of cancellations by artists slated to perform in Washington for the US’s 250th anniversary by suggesting himself as a better alternative.

Trump considers 'America is Back rally' In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar, the man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate 'Artists,' and give a major speech."

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He noted that he would rally the country forward and added, "like I have done ever since being President! Two years ago, the United States was DEAD. Now we have the 'HOTTEST' Country anywhere in the World. I don't want so-called 'Artists' that get paid far too much money, who aren't happy. I only want to be surrounded by Happy People, Smart People, Successful People, and People that know how to WIN. So, by copy of this TRUTH, I am ordering my Representatives to look at the feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK Rally on Wednesday, Washington, D.C., same time, same location."

Also Read | Trump lauds PM Modi as joins virtually for 250th Independence Day celebration

Will Trump make a comeback to outdoor events? Ever since a gunman tried to assassinate Trump during his 2024 campaign event in Butler, Trump has largely avoided large outdoor rallies. In April, his security detail opened fire at the Washington Hilton on a man who authorities say was trying to storm a gala dinner Trump was attending.

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The announcement from Trump regarding holding a rally in Washington comes at a low point in his popularity, with the war in Iran and rising gas prices among the issues weighing down his approval rating as Republicans fret about the midterm congressional elections.

Artists pull out of celebrations His remarks came days after at least five of the nine performers pulled out of the shows on the National Mall, shortly after they were announced, stating that the event, beginning on 25 June, was more political than they had been led to believe, Bloomberg reported.

Cancellations for the Freedom 250 shows have come from Martina McBride, Young MC, The Commodores, Morris Day and The Time, and Bret Michaels. Several others — C+C Music Factory, Vanilla Ice and Flo Rida — have not announced a change in plans. Vanilla Ice defended the event in a social media video, saying it "is not a political platform."

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Freedom 250, which is organising the events, is a group described by Trump as a public-private nonprofit that also organised an overtly Christian prayer meeting on 17 May that included a video message from the US President.

Also Read | Washington Monument turns giant birthday candle for America’s 250th

Freedom 250 releases list of performers According to the Freedom250 website, The Great American State Fair will bring together representatives from 56 states and territories in a "World Fair-style celebration" of America's 250th birthday, featuring live entertainment, immersive exhibits, patriotic tributes, innovation showcases, cultural programming and family-friendly attractions stretching from the US Capitol to the Washington Monument. The Great American State Fair will feature mainstage performances by legendary artists every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. In the coming weeks, Freedom 250 will continue to announce more performers, speakers and participants.

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While it remains unclear whether Trump will ultimately proceed with the proposed "America Is Back" rally, organisers of the Freedom 250 events continue to move forward with the programme, with additional performers and speakers expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.