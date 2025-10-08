Trump calls Sanchez ‘nice guy’ after ex-NFL QB charged for ‘attacking’ truck driver: ‘Little crazy happened’

Days after former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez and now a Fox Sports, was arrested following a violent incident in a downtown alley in Indianapolis, United States President Donald Trump called him a “nice guy” and said “it was too bad.”

Speaking of the incident, Donald Trump said, “That was too bad. He's a nice guy, I don't know what happened. Something bad happened. Something a little crazy happened.”

"I can only report that he was a nice guy... I know him a little bit," the president added.

Mark Sanchez is facing three criminal misdemeanor charges, including battery with injury, after an altercation in Indianapolis in which he was pepper sprayed and stabbed, court documents showed on Sunday.

He was also charged with public intoxication and unlawful entry of a vehicle by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office on Sunday in the wake of an incident in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"This incident should never have happened," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement, adding, “What began as a disagreement between a 38-year-old former professional athlete and a 69-year-old man should not have escalated into violence or left anyone seriously injured.”

“As with any case, we will follow the facts and the law wherever they lead.”

According to the affidavit, Mark Sanchez confronted the driver of a truck parked at the hotel’s loading dock while the driver was exchanging frying oil for the kitchen.

The affidavit also mentioned that Mark Sanchez smelled of alcohol and entered Tole's truck without permission, then physically blocked and shoved Tole, who then doused Sanchez with pepper spray.

The truck driver, identified as Perry Tole, told investigators that he feared for his life.

He said he first sprayed Sanchez in the face with pepper spray and, when Sanchez continued to advance, he used a knife to stab him, claiming it was in self-defense.

Sanchez was selected fifth overall in the 2009 NFL draft by the New York Jets, helping them to the AFC championship game in each of his first two seasons.

In an eight-year NFL career he also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Washington.