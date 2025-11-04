Trump calls to end filibuster as US heads for record-breaking shutdown; says ‘Democrats are far more likely to win, if…’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again reiterated his demand to terminate the filibuster as New York, New Jersey and Virginia vote to choose their next governors ahead of mid-term elections next year to decide control of Congress.

Over the last few days, Trump has been calling for Republicans to abolish the Senate's 60-vote filibuster threshold.

Trump's remark came as the US government shutdown entered its 35th day, matching a record set during his first term for the longest in history.

“Terminate the filibuster now, end the ridiculous shutdown immediately, and then, most importantly, pass every wonderful republican policy that we have dreamt of, for years, but never gotten. We will be the party that cannot be beaten - the smart party!!!,” said the President in a post on Truth Social.

Stating that the Democrats are far more likely to win the Midterms, and the next Presidential Election, if we don’t do the Termination of the Filibuster (The Nuclear Option!), Trump added, “it will be impossible for Republicans to get Common Sense Policies done with these Crazed Democrat Lunatics being able to block everything by withholding their votes.”

“For three years, nothing will be passed, and republicans will be blamed.”

Also Read | Pakistan denies conducting new nuclear tests after Trump 's claim

Trump's message to Republicans Trump stated that if they terminate the Filibuster, they will get EVERYTHING approved, like no Congress in History.

"We will have FAIR, FREE, and SAFE Elections, No Men in Women’s Sports or Transgender for Everybody, Strong Borders, Major Tax and Energy Cuts, and will secure our Second Amendment, which the Democrats will also terminate, IMMEDIATELY. If we don’t do it, they are far more likely to do well in the upcoming Elections, which would mean a PACKED Supreme Court, 2 more States and 4 more Democrat Senators (D.C. and Puerto Rico), and 8 more Electoral Votes.

On Sunday, asked if he could broker a deal, Trump told CBS ‘60 Minutes’, “I'm not gonna do it by being extorted by the Democrats who have lost their way.”

Also Read | Trump admin to issue partial food stamp aid as US govt shutdown drags on

Shutdown drags on On Monday, Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune said that the victims of the Democrats’ shutdown are starting to pile up. "The question is how long are Democrats going to continue this. Another month? Two? Three?," reported Reuters quoting Thune.

Also Read | US airlines urge Congress to end shutdown ahead of holiday season

What is Filibuster? Filibuster is a parliamentary tool that attempt to delay, halts action on most bills unless 60 senators in the 100-member chamber vote to move forward.

Filibusters became more frequent in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, leading to serious debate about changing Senate rules to curtail the practice. The earliest filibusters also led to the first demands what is now called ‘cloture', a method for ending debate and bringing a question to a vote.

In 1975 the Senate reduced the number of votes required for cloture from two-thirds of senators voting to three-fifths of all senators duly chosen and sworn, or 60 of the 100-member Senate.