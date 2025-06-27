Trump calls US Supreme Court decision a ‘big, amazing decision’ which the administration is ‘very happy about’

Donald Trump has welcomed the US Supreme Court decision on individual judges ruling on certain injunctions with open arms. The US president says it has been "an amazing period of time" this past hour. He said in recent months "radical left judges" have tried to overrule his powers as president, adding nationwide injunctions were a "grave threat to democracy".



An ANI report reads, "As US Supreme Court limits judges' power to block birthright citizenship order, US President Donald Trump says, "It has been an amazing period of time, this last hour...We had been hit with more nationwide injunctions than were issued in the entire 20th century together..."



President Donald Trump said Friday that a “whole list” of his administration’s policies can now move forward following the Supreme Court’s decision on injunctions.

“Thanks to this decision, we can now probably file to proceed with these numerous policies and those that have been wrongly enjoined on a nationwide basis, including birthright citizenship, ending sanctuary city funding, suspending refugee resettlement, freezing unnecessary funding, stopping federal taxpayers from paying for transgender surgeries and numerous other priorities of the American people. We have so many of them. I have a whole list,” the president said in the briefing room on Friday.

Trump praises Justice Amy Coney Barrett after privately complaining about her President Donald Trump has now praised Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett following today’s Supreme Court decisions , which included a notable and public show of support after he privately griped about Barrett and other justices he appointed during his first term, according to latest reports.

“I just have great respect for her. I always have. And her decision was brilliantly written today — from all accounts,” the president was quoted telling reporters when asked about criticism of her from some of his own cult.

Barrett today wrote the opinion for a major ruling in Trump’s favor in a case that challenges his executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship.

“Justice Barrett correctly holds that the district court lacks authority to enter nationwide or universal injunctions,” Trump stated during his remarks in a White House briefing.

“I want to thank Justice Barrett, who wrote the opinion brilliantly, as well as Chief Justice Roberts and Justices Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Thomas — great people," Trump continued.