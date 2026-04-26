Trump calls White House Ballroom essential for security after shooting incident, criticises ‘no standing’ lawsuit

US President Donald Trump has renewed his call for a high-security ballroom within the White House complex, arguing that a recent shooting incident underscores the urgent need for such a facility.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the events of the previous night highlight why US presidents over the past 150 years have pushed for a secure, on-site ballroom.

He claimed the proposed “militarily top secret” ballroom—currently under construction—would have prevented the incident, citing its advanced security features and controlled access.

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“It cannot be built fast enough,” Trump said, stressing that the facility would be located within the White House grounds and designed to eliminate risks posed by unsecured access points.

Design and features highlighted Trump described the ballroom as:

-Equipped with the “highest level” security systems

-Located entirely within secured White House perimeters

-Designed without overhead or adjacent unsecured spaces

-Built to host large events safely within the compound

He contrasted this with existing venues, suggesting they leave room for security vulnerabilities.

Legal challenge dismissed Trump also criticised an ongoing legal challenge to the project, describing it as “ridiculous” and arguing that the plaintiff lacks standing.

He called for the lawsuit to be dropped immediately, warning that any delay could interfere with a project he said is:

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-On budget

-“Substantially ahead of schedule”



Gunman targets White House Correspondents’ dinner; Trump evacuated after security breach Trump and senior administration officials were the likely targets of an armed suspect who opened fire during the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, triggering panic and a major security response, officials said Sunday.

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Attack at high-profile event According to Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who spoke with NBC News, the suspect fired a shotgun at a Secret Service agent stationed at a checkpoint inside the Washington Hilton, the venue hosting the black-tie gala.

The agent survived after the bullet was stopped by a protective vest and is reported to be in “good shape,” Trump said.

Authorities believe the attacker intended to target members of the administration, “likely including the president,” Blanche said.

Suspect overpowered, federal charges pending The suspect—identified as 31-year-old California resident Cole Tomas Allen—was tackled and arrested after breaching two security checkpoints. He was reportedly armed with:

-A shotgun

-A handgun

-Multiple knives

Allen is expected to face federal charges including:

-Assault of a federal officer

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-Discharging a firearm

-Attempted killing of a federal officer

Officials said he may have travelled cross-country by train before arriving in Washington. His motive remains unclear, and authorities said it is too early to determine any foreign links.

Chaos inside the Ballroom The incident unfolded around 8:35 p.m., sending shockwaves through the packed ballroom, where nearly 2,600 guests—including cabinet members and senior officials—were उपस्थित.

Video footage showed panic erupting after gunshots rang out:

-Guests screamed and took cover under tables

-Security personnel drew weapons and shielded officials

-Armed agents stormed the room and secured the stage

Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were quickly evacuated as security formed a protective cordon.

Despite the chaos, some attendees were heard chanting “USA, USA!” as the situation unfolded.

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Security lapses under scrutiny Investigators are now focusing on how the suspect managed to smuggle a shotgun into a heavily guarded venue hosting one of Washington’s most high-profile events.

Washington interim Police Chief Jeffery Carroll said the suspect is believed to have been a hotel guest, raising further questions about screening procedures.

Trump claims he sas target Trump later told reporters he believed he was the intended target, marking the third assassination attempt against him since 2024.

He remained backstage for about an hour after being evacuated and later said he had been reluctant to leave the event.

The latest incident follows:

-The Butler, Pennsylvania rally shooting in 2024, where Trump was wounded

-A foiled attempt at his golf club in West Palm Beach

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