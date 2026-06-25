Trump cannot create federal voter list or limit mail ballot access, judge rules

A federal judge has struck down key parts of President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at reshaping election administration, ruling that the President exceeded his constitutional authority by attempting to create a federal voter eligibility system and restrict access to mail ballots.

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The decision marks the second major court setback in two days for Trump's efforts to increase federal oversight of US elections.

What did the judge rule? US District Judge Indira Talwani ruled that key provisions of Trump's March executive order are unconstitutional and cannot be enforced during the 2026 midterm election cycle.

The judge found that:

-The President cannot create a federal list of eligible voters.

-The President cannot direct the US Postal Service to determine who may receive mail ballots.

-Those provisions violate the constitutional separation of powers because election rules are primarily set by states and Congress, not the White House.

Talwani described the provisions as "legally void" because they improperly transferred election authority to the executive branch.

What was Trump's executive order trying to do? The executive order sought to:

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Create a federal citizenship voter database

The administration wanted federal agencies, including US Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Social Security Administration, to help compile a nationwide list of eligible voters.

The proposed database would be shared with states to verify voter eligibility.

Link mail ballots to the federal list The order directed the US Postal Service to deliver mail ballots only to voters appearing on the federal eligibility list.

Supporters argued the measure would prevent noncitizens from voting.

Critics said it would create confusion, disenfranchise legitimate voters and place election responsibilities in the hands of a federal agency not designed to administer elections.

Why did states challenge the order? A coalition of 22 states and the District of Columbia argued that the Constitution gives states and Congress—not the President—the authority to regulate elections.

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The states contended that:

-The order intruded on state election powers.

-Compliance would impose significant costs on election administrators.

-The system could disrupt voting ahead of the November 2026 midterms.

-It could create uncertainty and fear among voters and election officials.

The lawsuit was led largely by Democratic attorneys general, although lawyers representing Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro also joined the challenge.

Why did the judge act now? The Trump administration argued that challenges were premature because the order had not yet been fully implemented.

Judge Talwani disagreed.

She noted that election-related deadlines are approaching rapidly and that waiting could cause substantial disruption before the November 2026 midterm elections.

According to the ruling, delaying review could impose "significant hardship" on states attempting to prepare for upcoming elections.

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Why is mail voting at the center of the dispute? Trump has repeatedly criticized mail voting since losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

He has long argued that mail ballots increase the risk of fraud.

However:

-Multiple audits and investigations found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

-Voting by noncitizens is already illegal under federal law.

-Cases of noncitizen voting remain rare.

Many states rely heavily on mail voting.

For example, Arizona officials say roughly 80% of ballots in the state are cast by mail.

Why did election officials oppose the Postal Service role? The executive order would have given the United States Postal Service an unprecedented role in election administration.

Critics argued that postal workers are not equipped to determine voter eligibility.

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Postal worker unions warned that requiring mail carriers to screen voter eligibility could politicize one of the country's most trusted institutions.

Election administrators also questioned how USPS could realistically verify voter status before delivering ballots.

Is this the first court setback for Trump's election orders?

No.

Just one day earlier, another federal judge blocked a separate Trump election order that sought to require documentary proof of citizenship when registering to vote.

Together, the rulings represent significant judicial resistance to Trump's attempts to use executive authority to reshape election administration.

The White House has already signaled it will appeal.

Administration officials maintain the executive order is lawful and necessary to protect election integrity.

The legal fight is therefore expected to continue through federal appeals courts and could ultimately reach the US Supreme Court.

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Why does this matter? The ruling highlights a fundamental constitutional dispute over who controls elections in the United States.

At stake are questions about:

-Presidential power versus state authority.

-Federal involvement in election administration.

-Access to mail voting.

-Election security and voter eligibility verification.

Also Read | US Supreme Court clears Trump immigration moves on TPS and asylum policy