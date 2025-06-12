Trump Card launch: $5 million gold card for permanent US residency — Waiting list now open, here's how to apply

US President Donald Trump introduced a waitlist website on Thursday for a new visa programme called Trump Card. The programme seeks to provide permanent residency to foreigners willing to invest $5 million in the United States. Interested applicants can sign up at the official website, trumpcard.gov.

“FOR FIVE MILLION $DOLLARS, THE TRUMP CARD IS COMING!” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“Thousands have been calling and asking how they can sign up to ride a beautiful road in gaining access to the Greatest Country and Market anywhere in the World," he added.

The website features a shiny gold card with an image of Donald Trump with the name “The Trump Card.”

What is Trump card? Donald Trump announced the gold card programme in February to provide foreigners with an opportunity to get permanent residency in the US by making an investment of $5 million.

Benefits of Trump card Trump card aims to give green card benefits and a way to full citizenship. Speaking on the benefits of the latest initiative, Trump previously said, “We’re going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million and that’s going to give you green card privileges, plus it’s going to be a route to citizenship.” He further added, “wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card."

Trump Card: How to apply? Use the following steps to sign up for the Trump Card waiting list.

Step 1: Visit the official Trump Card website — trumpcard.gov.

Step 2: The homepage will be displayed, where the applicants will be required to fill in details such as name, region, information on whether applying as an individual or business, e-mail ID and inform whether the request for residency is for the applicant, spouse, family or others.

Step 3: Click submit after entering all the details.

Step 4: The applicant will receive a six-digit verification code on their registered email ID. Please note, the code expires within ten minutes.

Step 5: Enter the code on the official website and submit.