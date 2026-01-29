Trump casts doubt on Ilhan Omar town hall incident: ‘She probably had herself sprayed’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday (January 28) accused Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of staging an attack at a town hall event in Minneapolis, saying he had not watched footage of the incident in which she was sprayed with an unknown liquid by an audience member.

When asked about the attack during an interview with ABC News, Trump dismissed the incident and questioned its authenticity.

“I don’t think about her. I think she’s a fraud,” Trump said. “She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her.”

Suspect arrested Police said a man used a syringe to squirt an unknown liquid on Omar during Tuesday’s town hall, prompting officers to immediately tackle and arrest him.

The suspect, identified as Anthony Kazmierczak, 55, was jailed on a preliminary third-degree assault charge, Minneapolis police spokesperson Trevor Folke said.

Photos from the scene showed a syringe containing what appeared to be a light-brown liquid. Authorities have not yet publicly identified the substance.

Omar: ‘I don’t let bullies win’ Despite the incident, Omar continued speaking for about 25 minutes after the suspect was removed, telling the audience she would not be intimidated.

While leaving the venue, she said she felt shaken but was not hurt and would be screened by a medical team.

“I’m ok. I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work,” Omar later posted on X. “I don’t let bullies win.”

Police detail suspect’s background Court records show Kazmierczak has a criminal history, including a 1989 felony conviction for auto theft, multiple arrests for driving under the influence, and numerous traffic violations. Records also indicate financial difficulties, including two bankruptcy filings.

Immigration debate backdrop The attack occurred after Omar called for abolishing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement following the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal officers.

Omar, who joined Congress in 2019, has long been a target of Trump’s criticism. She is the only member of the group of progressive lawmakers known as “the squad” who was born outside the United States, having immigrated as a child after her family fled violence in Somalia.