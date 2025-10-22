Trump celebrates Diwali at White House, speaks with PM Modi about trade, ‘no wars' with Pakistan | Video

US President Donald Trump joined Diwali celebrations at the White House and lit diyas on Tuesday (local time). He extended his warm greetings to the people of India and Indian-Americans on the occasion.

During initial remarks, Donald Trump said, “Let me extend our warmest wishes to the people of India.”

Trump informed that he “had a great conversation” with his “great friend” Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I just spoke to your Prime Minister today. Had a great conversation. We talked about trade... He's very interested in that,” Trump said.

He added, “Although we did talk a little while ago about let's have no wars with Pakistan. The fact that trade was involved, I was able to talk about that.”

“And we have no war with Pakistan and India. That was a very, very good thing,” Trump said.

The US President called PM Modi a “great person” and “great friend”. Trump said, “He's a great person, and he's become a great friend of mine over the years.”

Highlighting the symbolic importance of the festival, Trump said, "In a few moments, we'll light the Diya as a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness...,” Trump said.

“It's knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. During Diwali, the revellers recall ancient stories of enemies defeated, obstacles removed, and captives free,” Trump added.

"The glow of the Diya flame reminds us to seek the path of wisdom and to work with diligence and to always give thanks for our many blessings...," he said.

Trump lights up diyas Following his initial remarks, Trump lit up the diyas to celebrate the festival of Diwali at the White House.

A number of senior officials from the Trump Administration were present during the event, including Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Director Tulsi Gabbard, White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai, Ambassador of India to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Ambassador of the US to India Sergio Gor.

A delegation of prominent Indian-American business leaders also attended the ceremony, reflecting the growing engagement of the Indian diaspora in US-India ties.

The celebration at the White House underscores the cultural significance of Diwali in American society and the close ties between the United States and India.

US Congressmen's resolution Earlier, US Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi and Brian Fitzpatrick introduced a bipartisan resolution in the US House of Representatives to recognise the religious and historical significance of Diwali, which began on October 20.

According to a press release, the resolution honours Diwali's cultural, spiritual, and historical significance to over three million Indian-Americans, including Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs. It reflects the growing recognition of the Indian diaspora's contributions to the US.

Diwali 2025 Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people purchase jewellery or utensils and worship the gods.

The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called 'Chhoti Diwali' or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day, offering prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.