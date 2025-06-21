‘Mindbogglingly HISTORIC' deal: Trump says close to settle with Harvard University

Signaling a possible end to the standoff between Donald Trump and the Harvard University that had ignited a rollicking legal fight, the United States President said on Friday, June 20, that the two were close to making a “mindbogglingly historic” settlement.

Donald Trump, who previously revoked over $2.6 billion in research funding due to the university’s policies, appeared to soften his stance, saying Harvard “acted very appropriately” recently.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, “Many people have been asking what is going on with Harvard University and their largescale improprieties that we have been addressing, looking for a solution.”

“We have been working closely with Harvard, and it is very possible that a Deal will be announced over the next week or so. They have acted extremely appropriately during these negotiations, and appear to be committed to doing what is right.”

He said, “If a Settlement is made on the basis that is currently being discussed, it will be “mindbogglingly” HISTORIC, and very good for our Country. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Donald Trump had also recently told reporters that Harvard was “starting to behave,” and Education Secretary Linda McMahon said that officials had been “making progress in some of the discussions” with the school. Also Read | ‘Donald Trump administration may restore funding to Harvard University if...,’ says Education Secretary McMahon

Harvard, the oldest and richest US university, has borne the biggest attacks, with Trump canceling more than $2.6 billion in research funding, threatening the school’s tax-exempt status and seeking to prevent it from enrolling foreign students.

Harvard has fired back, questioning the administration’s interest in working together to confront antisemitism and accusing it of “unconstitutional demands” that would devastate academic freedom. The university has sued the government for freezing federal funding and trying to ban foreign students at Harvard.