Trump chants nuclear option in demand to GOP to end filibuster as shutdown drags on, warns 'If you don’t do it...'

US President Donald Trump on Friday once again reiterated his demand to terminate filibuster.

“Just say NO (Nuclear Option!). TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER!,” said Trump in a post on Truth Social.

“Republicans, Terminate the Filibuster and bring back the American Dream,” added the President in another post saying, “If you don’t do it, the Dems will, and you’ll never see office again!.”

On Wednesday, at a breakfast with Senate Republicans, Trump renewed his calls to end the government shutdown by getting rid of the filibuster and lowering the threshold to 51 votes for legislation.

“It's time for Republicans to do what they have to do, and that's terminate the filibuster,” Trump, who made similar demands in his first term, said.

Arguing that the votes are not there to change the rules, Majority Leader John Thune said the filibuster “makes the Senate the Senate" .

He and other Republicans stress that the filibuster has benefited their side when Democrats have power.

What is Filibuster? Filibuster is a parliamentary tool that attempt to delay, halts action on most bills unless 60 senators in the 100-member chamber vote to move forward.

The earliest filibusters also led to the first demands what is now called ‘cloture', a method for ending debate and bringing a question to a vote.

In 1975 the Senate reduced the number of votes required for cloture from two-thirds of senators voting to three-fifths of all senators duly chosen and sworn, or 60 of the 100-member Senate.

The filibuster isn’t in the Constitution and it wasn’t part of the Founding Fathers’ vision for the Senate, according to AP.

Trump attacks Nancy Pelosi Trump on Friday again attacked Nancy Pelosi, the 85-year-old California Democrat who announcer her decision to retire from Congress at the end of her term.

Pelosi is also the first woman to serve as US House speaker.

“Nancy Pelosi, the old and broken political hack who Impeached me twice and lost, is finally calling it quits,” said Trump in a post on X.

He added that she illegally made a fortune in the Stock Market, ripped off the American Public, and was a disaster for America. I