Trump chants ‘veto’ as Democrats win Congress: ‘They obviously want to talk, but...’ - What can he actually block?

US President Donald Trump has responded with 'Veto' as the power he will be using once it becomes clear that the US Congress has turned blue this time around.

As per the Associated Press' latest count, the Dems are winning the US Senate by a 54-44 margin and the House of Representatives with a strong 228-139 margin. Counting is still underway in several states.

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Now with the US Congress going against him, the only power Trump has to reject bills they send to him is the President's veto. This power is hard to overturn, and it remains to be seen how intense the Dems-Trump clash gets once the changes in Congress take effect starting 3 January. This will also end Trump's ability to pass laws based solely on votes from GOP members, according to a Bloomberg report.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What can the US president block with a veto? ⌵ The president can reject a bill passed by the House or Senate and return it to the chamber with objections for reconsideration. The president must accept or reject the bill as a whole. 2 How can Congress override a presidential veto? ⌵ Congress can override a veto if two-thirds of both the House and the Senate vote to pass the bill. The articles note that only 112 of 2,599 presidential vetoes had been overturned since 1789. 3 What is a pocket veto? ⌵ A pocket veto occurs when the president leaves a bill unsigned and Congress adjourns before the 10-day period, excluding Sundays, expires. In that case, the bill dies. 4 Can a US president veto only part of a bill? ⌵ No. The president must approve or reject a bill as a whole. The Supreme Court ruled that using the Line Item Veto Act to cancel only some provisions violated the Constitution’s Presentment Clause. 5 Does a Democratic-controlled Congress take away the president’s foreign policy powers? ⌵ No. The president retains considerable authority over diplomacy, military command and negotiations with foreign governments. Congress can increase scrutiny and make controversial policies harder to pursue.

In a telephone interview with CBS, the US President said that he would be becoming 'Mr Veto'.

He also said the same thing in a New York Post podcast: “I guess I'll become Mr Veto… And then at some point, we'll probably make deals.”

How can the President affect the Congress' decisions? The US Constitution states that bills passed by the US Senate or the House of Representatives must go to the president. If the president approves it, he signs it; if he has objections, he sends it back to the respective chamber with his objections for reconsideration.

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This power is bestowed on the President via Article I, Section 7 of the Constitution, which, however, does not mention the word 'veto' specifically.

The US president also has the option to leave a bill unsigned. If this happens when Congress is in session, the bill becomes law after 10 days (excluding Sundays) even if the president refuses to sign it.

However, if Congress adjourns before these 10 days have passed, the bill dies. This process is known as a pocket veto.

The rule is for the US President to either accept or reject a bill as a whole. They cannot partially accept a bill. In 1996, a law was passed by Congress and signed by then-President Bill Clinton, which he used to veto some of its provisions.

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The matter reached the Supreme Court, which held that the use of the Line Item Veto Act violated the Constitution's Presentment Clause in Article I, Section 7.

What can the Dems do? The first thing a bill has to do to become law is survive the filibuster, the power of the Senate minority to stall a bill by refusing to end debate.

To end a debate, 60 Senators out of the 100 have to agree, which is more than the projected number of seats the Dems are set to win.

However, there are three cases in which this hurdle can be bypassed. Firstly, in order to withdraw the armed forces of the US government from hostilities. Secondly, to put an end to a national emergency that the president has declared, and thirdly, to overturn a regulation of the federal government. All these cases need the president to sign the legislation.

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A veto can also be overridden if two-thirds of the House as well as the Senate vote to pass it.

However, these fights are generally won by the US President. Since 1789, only 112 out of 2,599 vetoes have been overturned by the US Congress.