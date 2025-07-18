Trump cheers Colbert’s exit as CBS cancels ‘The Late Show’, says 'Jimmy Kimmel is next'

Donald Trump has publicly praised CBS for its surprise decision to end ‘The Late Show’, which will conclude in May next year after a 33-year run.

The cancellation has drawn attention across the political and media landscape, with Trump taking to his platform to gloat over Colbert’s departure.

"I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show (sic)," Trump wrote.

Stephen Colbert, who has hosted the flagship late-night programme since 2015, confirmed the news during Thursday night’s taping, telling his audience, “It’s not just the end of the show, it is the end of the Late Show on CBS. I’m not being replaced, this is all just going away.”

What Happened? The announcement follows closely on the heels of Colbert’s on-air criticism of CBS’s parent company, Paramount Global, for settling a $16 million lawsuit with Donald Trump. The lawsuit stemmed from a heavily edited interview featuring then-vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The settlement was finalised while Paramount was seeking regulatory approval for an $8.4 billion merger with Skydance Media.

Colbert condemned the settlement on air, calling it “a big fat bribe.”

He also expressed gratitude towards his viewers and production team, saying, “Let me tell you, it is a fantastic job. I wish someone else was getting it. And it is a job I am looking forward to doing with this usual gang of idiots for another 10 months.”

Colbert took over from David Letterman in 2015, following Letterman’s 22-year tenure. While recent episodes have sparked controversy, The Late Show has remained a ratings leader in the late-night space throughout Colbert’s time at the helm.