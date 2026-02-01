Trump cheers Team USA in T20 World Cup, says, ‘America is rooting for you'

US President Donald Trump extended his best wishes to Team USA as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup kicked off in India and Sri Lanka.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said: "I just heard the Cricket World Cup is underway in India! I wish the best of luck to TEAM USA! We have a very strong team. America is rooting for you!"

The USA is participating in their second T20 World Cup, having lost in the 2024 edition.

Opening match: India vs USA Team USA played their opening fixture against defending champions India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7. India batted first, posting 161/9 in 20 overs.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav starred with an unbeaten 84 off 49 balls, while wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan contributed 20 off 16 and Tilak Varma added 25 off 16.

For the USA, Shadley van Schalkwyk (4/29) and Harmeet Singh (2/26) were the standout wicket-takers.

USA falls short In reply, the USA managed 132/8, losing by 29 runs. Top performances included:

Milind Kumar: 34 off 34 balls

Sanjay Krishnamurthi: 37 off 31 balls, including two sixes

Shubham Ranjane: 37 off 22 balls, with three sixes

India’s bowlers Mohammed Siraj (3/29), Axar Patel (2/24), and Arshdeep Singh (2/18) played key roles in restricting the USA.

“We fought hard but came up short against a very strong Indian side,” said Monank Patel, USA captain.

Next fixture: USA vs Pakistan After the opening loss, Team USA will travel to Sri Lanka to face Pakistan on February 10, whom they defeated in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

“We are confident going into the next game and looking to bounce back against Pakistan,” Patel added.