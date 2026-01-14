Trump cites ‘national security’ for potential takeover of Greenland: ‘If we don’t, Russia or China will'

President Donald Trump said the United States requires control of Greenland for “national security” reasons, stating that the territory is critical to the “Golden Dome” defense system his administration is developing. He said that NATO should take the lead in supporting US efforts to secure Greenland, warning that if Washington does not do so, Russia or China could step in, an outcome he said would be “unacceptable”.

“The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building. NATO should be leading the way for us to get it. IF WE DON’T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump also claimed that NATO’s military effectiveness depends heavily on US power, much of which he said was built up during his first term and is now being strengthened further. Without the US, he mentioned, the alliance would lack real deterrent capability. According to Trump, NATO would become significantly stronger and more effective if Greenland were under US control, insisting that any alternative arrangement would fall short.

(This is a developing story. More to come)