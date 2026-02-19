Trump claims 20% tax refund boost with no tax on tips, overtime, or social security

US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday (February 17) to highlight what he described as unprecedented tax refunds for Americans this year, crediting his administration’s legislative achievements.

“Tax Refunds this year, because of ‘THE GREAT BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL,’ are substantially greater than ever before. In some cases, estimates are that over 20% will be returned to the Taxpayer,” Trump wrote.

He encouraged Americans to recognize the benefits of the legislation: “So, when you get your Tax Refund, think about what a wonderful President you have — NO TAX ON TIPS, NO TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY FOR OUR GREAT SENIORS, NO TAX ON OVERTIME, INTEREST DEDUCTIONS ON CAR LOANS, AND MUCH MORE. Don’t spend all of this money in one place!”

White House highlights largest tax cuts in US history The White House echoed Trump’s message on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday (February 18), emphasizing the scale of the legislation: “President Trump signed into law the LARGEST tax cuts in American history. This includes No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, and No Tax on Social Security — all of which will save Americans money in their tax returns THIS year!”

The measures are seen as a direct benefit to taxpayers, particularly seniors and workers, citing reductions in taxes on tips, overtime pay, and Social Security income.

Key takeaways The “One Big Beautiful Bill” is credited with delivering record tax refunds for Americans in 2026.

Tax relief measures include:

-No tax on tips

-No tax on overtime

-No tax on Social Security for seniors

-Interest deductions on car loans

“One, Big, Beautiful Bill” delivers major tax relief for tips and overtime The recently passed One, Big, Beautiful Bill is set to provide substantial federal tax relief to millions of Americans, particularly workers in service industries, veterans, and lower-wage earners. The legislation impacts federal taxes, credits, and deductions, allowing taxpayers to take advantage of new provisions this filing season.

No tax on tips Employees and self-employed individuals in tip-receiving occupations—such as wait staff, bartenders, salon workers, personal trainers, and gig economy workers—may qualify for a deduction on tips earned in 2025.

Key points include:

Qualified tips include voluntary cash or charged tips received directly from customers or through tip sharing.

Deductions apply to tips reported on Form W-2, 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, 1099-K, or Form 4137.

Maximum annual deduction: $25,000; for self-employed individuals, deduction cannot exceed net income from the trade or business where tips were earned.

Deduction phases out for modified adjusted gross income above $150,000 ($300,000 for joint filers).

Taxpayers are encouraged to review official IRS guidance to understand how the “no tax on tips” deduction is calculated.

No tax on overtime The bill also allows individuals to deduct qualified overtime pay that exceeds their regular rate of pay, generally the “half” portion of “time-and-a-half” compensation required by the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Key details include:

Deduction applies to overtime reported on Form W-2, 1099, or other specified statements.

Maximum annual deduction: $12,500 ($25,000 for joint filers).

Deduction phases out for modified adjusted gross income above $150,000 ($300,000 for joint filers).

Available to both itemizing and non-itemizing taxpayers.

Who benefits This legislation primarily supports:

Workers in service industries who rely on tips as part of their income.

Individuals earning overtime pay in regulated industries.

Veterans and lower-wage workers seeking relief on federal taxes.