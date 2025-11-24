US President claims Chicagoans are ‘chanting, BRING IN TRUMP’ after teen fatally shot, multiple others wounded amid riot

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that residents of Chicago are calling to “bring in Trump” amid a wave of crime and violence in the city.

The statement comes after multiple shootings and a riot in the downtown Loop area on Friday night, which left at least one teenager dead, several others wounded, and multiple police officers injured.

Trump blasts local leadership Trump criticized local leadership in a Truth Social post, writing: "Massive crime and rioting in the Chicago Loop area. Multiple Police Officers attacked and badly injured. 300 people rioting, 6 victims shot, one critical and one DEAD. In the meantime, Governor Pritzker and the Low IQ Mayor of Chicago are refusing Federal Government help for a situation that could be quickly remedied. The people are chanting, BRING IN TRUMP!!!"

The President has repeatedly called for federal intervention and deployment of the National Guard to address what he describes as rising violence and disorder, while city and state Democratic officials have argued that he is overstating the situation for political purposes.

Violence erupts after Christmas tree lighting ceremony Friday’s incidents occurred shortly after the city’s official Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Millennium Park. Authorities say the shootings involved teenagers aged 13 to 18, with all victims receiving hospital treatment, though one succumbed to injuries.

Police is yet to make arrests in connection with the shootings, and a $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the apprehension of the suspects.