Trump claims documents 'conclusively' prove Biden administration 'cheated and rigged' 2020 Presidential Election

US President Donald Trump on Saturday accused former members of the Joe Biden administration of rigging the 2020 US Presidential election, as well as spying on American lawmakers and taping their phone calls.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Documents show conclusively that Christopher Wray, Deranged Jack Smith, Merrick Garland, Lisa Monaco, and other crooked lowlifes from the failed Biden Administration, signed off on Operation Arctic Frost. (sic)”

“They spied on Senators and Congressmen/women, and even taped their calls. They cheated and rigged the 2020 Presidential Election. These Radical Left Lunatics should be prosecuted for their illegal and highly unethical behavior! (sic),” wrote the US President.

‘Worse than Watergate’ Trump's allegations about the complicity of Biden administration officials in sanctioning Operation Arctic Fox comes weeks after Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of the Senate Judiciary Committee obtained and released an explosive Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) document revealing that the federal probe agency targeted eight Republican Senators’ and one Republican Representative's personal cell phones for “tolling data”.

“The FBI in 2023 sought and obtained data about the senators’ phone use from January 4 through January 7, 2021. That data shows when and to whom a call is made, as well as the duration and general location data of the call. The data does not include the content of the call,” read a release by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Those targeted were were Josh Hawley of Missouri, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, and Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania.

Commenting on the revelations, Grassley at the time had said, “Based on the evidence to-date, Arctic Frost and related weaponization by federal law enforcement under Biden was arguably worse than Watergate.”

The Republican Senator from Iowa had also called for US Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel to “hold accountable those involved” in what he described as an “unconstitutional breach” and “serious wrongdoing”.

Shortly afterwards, Patel confirmed that the FBI agents responsible had been fired.

"They tracked the communications of GOP Senators. They weaponized law enforcement against the American people. That era is over," Patel posted on X.

"We fired those who acted unethically, dismantled the corrupt CR-15 squad, and launched an investigation. Transparency and accountability aren’t slogans, they’re promises kept," the FBI Director added.

What is Operation Arctic Fox? Operation Arctic Fox, an informal label, refers to the FBI's activities in monitoring US lawmakers in the aftermath of the 2020 Presidential Election and the 6 January 2021 Capitol Hill insurrection.

The monitoring began after Special Counsel and US Attorney Jack Smith in 2023 filed charges over efforts to overturn the 2020 US Presidential election, with Newsweek reporting that ‘Arctic Fox’ activity consisted of communications analysis related to said efforts.