Trump claims execution plans in Iran have ‘stopped’ — But Tehran signals fast trials for 18,000 detained protesters

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (January 14) that he has been told “on good authority” that plans for executions in Iran have stopped, even as Iranian officials signaled fast trials and executions for detained protesters amid a violent crackdown.

Speaking at the White House while signing executive orders and legislation, Trump said: “We’ve been told that the killing in Iran is stopping – it’s stopped – it’s stopping. And there’s no plan for executions, or an execution, or executions — so I’ve been told that on good authority.”

Trump did not clarify the source of his information.

US response remains unclear When pressed about potential US action, Trump offered vague comments: “We’re going to watch it and see what the process is. But we were given a very good statement by people that are aware of what’s going on.”

“I hope it’s true. Who knows?”

The President has consulted with his national security team, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to develop options ranging from diplomatic measures to potential military strikes.

Iranian officials signal fast trials and executions Despite Trump’s claims, Iranian authorities signaled a continuation of harsh measures against protesters. Judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei said in a video shared by state television:

“If we want to do a job, we should do it now. If we want to do something, we have to do it quickly. If it becomes late, two months, three months later, it doesn’t have the same effect. If we want to do something, we have to do that fast.”

Iranian paramilitary commander Mohammad Pakpour also accused the US and Israel of instigating the protests and threatened retaliation: “Those countries will receive the response in the appropriate time.”

Human toll of the crackdown The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reports that at least 2,586 people have been killed during the crackdown. More than 18,000 people are reportedly detained, many facing the prospect of fast trials and executions.