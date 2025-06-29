Trump claims group of 'very wealthy people' ready to buy TikTok, to reveal details in two weeks

US President Donald Trump announced during a televised interview that he has identified a group prepared to purchase TikTok. Speaking on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo," Trump revealed that "very wealthy people" are involved in the potential acquisition. He stated his intention to disclose the identities of these buyers in approximately two weeks.
The remarks, broadcast on Sunday, mark a significant development in the ongoing discussions surrounding the popular social media app's future ownership in the United States.
