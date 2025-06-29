Subscribe

Trump claims group of 'very wealthy people' ready to buy TikTok, to reveal details in two weeks

US President Donald Trump states he has secured wealthy buyers for TikTok, promising details in two weeks. He made this particular announcement during a Fox News interview.

Shrey Banerjee
Published29 Jun 2025, 08:25 PM IST
US President Donald Trump drops new announcement about TikTok
US President Donald Trump drops new announcement about TikTok(AP)

US President Donald Trump announced during a televised interview that he has identified a group prepared to purchase TikTok. Speaking on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo," Trump revealed that "very wealthy people" are involved in the potential acquisition. He stated his intention to disclose the identities of these buyers in approximately two weeks. 

The remarks, broadcast on Sunday, mark a significant development in the ongoing discussions surrounding the popular social media app's future ownership in the United States.

 
