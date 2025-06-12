Trump claims his actions saved Los Angeles from disaster, says ‘was dealing with radical left lunatics’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed his actions helped Los Angeles avoid disaster, asserting that the city would be in ruins without his intervention.
US President Donald Trump says, "...I am very proud to have helped Los Angeles survive...We didn't do what we did, Los Angeles would be burning to the ground, and that's not over yet...These are radical left lunatics that you're dealing with. They are tough, smart. They are probably paid many of them..."
