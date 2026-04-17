Trump claims Iran ‘agreed’ to abandon nuclear weapons, return enriched uranium

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (April 13) said Iran has agreed to abandon its pursuit of nuclear weapons, calling it a major breakthrough in the ongoing standoff.

“The big thing we have to do is we have to make sure that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. “They've agreed to that… very powerfully.”

He added that Tehran had also agreed to return enriched uranium buried deep underground following recent US strikes.

“They've agreed to give us back the nuclear dust that's way underground because of the attack we made with the B-2 bombers,” he said. “So we have a lot of agreement with Iran.”

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‘Very close to a deal’ Trump struck an optimistic tone on negotiations, saying prospects for a deal were “looking very good” and progress was moving quickly.

“I don't think we're waiting. I think we're moving very fast. It could happen pretty quickly,” he said.

“It’s looking very good that we’re going to make a deal with Iran, and it’s going to be a good deal,” Trump added, noting that talks could resume as early as the weekend.

However, Iranian officials have not publicly confirmed agreeing to such terms.

Ceasefire deadline and possible extension The current 14-day ceasefire is set to expire on April 22, but Trump signaled flexibility if negotiations advance.

“If we’re close to a deal… yeah, I would do that,” he said when asked about extending the deadline.

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While he expressed confidence a deal could be reached soon, Trump acknowledged that an extension remains an option if needed.

Pakistan’s mediation role “The field marshal has been great. The prime minister has been really great in Pakistan,” Trump said, adding he could travel to Islamabad if a deal is finalised.

“If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go… they want me,” he added.

Military pressure and blockade continues Despite diplomatic progress, the US continues to maintain military pressure. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that combat operations could resume if talks fail.

“We’d prefer to do it the nice way… or we can do it the hard way,” Hegseth said earlier.

The US naval blockade on Iranian-linked shipping remains in place, with vessels reportedly turning away rather than testing enforcement.

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Regional dynamics complicate talks The broader conflict continues to cast a shadow over negotiations. Fighting involving Hezbollah in Lebanon has added complexity, even as a separate ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon is being pursued.