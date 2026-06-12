Trump claims Iran behind drone attacks on Indian ships; calls Tehran's leaked terms on a peace deal ‘untrue'

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) slammed Iran for their rebuffed drone attack on Indian ships leaving the Strait of Hormuz, calling it "totally unacceptable."

His remarks came hours after India summoned the US Chargé d’Affaires after the US Navy targeted commercial vessels off the coast of Oman, carrying Indian seafarers.

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In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “Their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST!”

India summons US Chargé d’Affaires The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Jason Meeks to protest against attacks on commercial vessels off the coast of Oman. The summon came a day after another vessel with 20 Indian crew on board was targeted. The Additional Secretary (Americas) in the MEA called the US envoy. Meeks was summoned for the second time after three Indian seafarers, who were previously reported missing, were confirmed dead in one of the attacks.

Iran criticises US for attack on Indian crew Trump's remarks were in contrast with Iran, which blamed the US military for the attacks on the Indian crew. Earlier today, the Islamic Republic slammed the US attacks on merchant ships that killed three Indian nationals, stating that such actions "threaten global peace and security".

Three vessels with Indian crew came under attack off the Oman coast this week. One of them resulted in the death of three Indian seafarers on Wednesday. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei extended condolences to the bereaved families and the Indian government. "We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of the slain Indian sailors and offer our sincere condolences to the Indian people and government," he said in a post on X.

Trump calls Iran's leaked terms 'untrue' Continuing with his criticism of the Iranian Republic, the US President noted, "The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith."

Citing Iranian officials, Reuters on Friday reported that the proposed agreement largely aligns with Tehran's long-standing demands, while offering few clear concessions sought by Trump, apart from the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran had closed following the US-ordered strikes in February.

The official added that the draft would waive sanctions on Iran's oil, unfreeze billions of dollars of its funds, and require a cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Nuclear issues would be set aside for later talks. Washington wants a deal to ensure that Iran never develops a nuclear weapon; Iran says it is not seeking one, the official noted.

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The waiving of sanctions, unfreezing of Iranian assets, and halt to Israeli attacks on Lebanon are essential Iranian demands. The source made no mention of what Iran might offer in return.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump said that he was calling off new strikes on Iran because a deal had been reached.

Separately, a White House official told AFP on Friday that Iran has agreed to dismantle its nuclear program and destroy nuclear material under a deal with the US. The remarks come as the two sides continue to give clashing accounts of the agreement.

Tehran also agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz and will not receive any frozen funds until they honor their commitments under the "performance-based deal," the senior administration official said.