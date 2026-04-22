Trump claims Iran ‘collapsing financially,’ links crisis to Strait of Hormuz blockade

US President Donald Trump claimed Iran is facing a severe financial crisis, alleging the country is losing “$500 million a day” amid tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Iran is collapsing financially! They want the Strait of Hormuz opened immediately — starving for cash!”

Strait of Hormuz standoff Trump asserted that Iran’s stance on the key shipping route is driven by economic pressure. “Iran doesn’t want the Strait of Hormuz closed, they want it open so they can make $500 Million Dollars a day,” he said, adding that losses are mounting due to restrictions.

He further claimed the situation is influenced by a US-led blockade. “They only say they want it closed because I have it totally BLOCKADED,” Trump wrote.

The President suggested that reopening the strait could weaken leverage in potential negotiations. “If we do that, there can never be a Deal with Iran,” he said.

Escalatory rhetoric In a stark warning, Trump added that without maintaining pressure, drastic measures could follow. “…unless we blow up the rest of their Country, their leaders included!” he wrote.

Hormuz shut as Iran-US standoff deepens; talks uncertain The Strait of Hormuz — through which roughly one-fifth of global oil flows — remains closed after Iran shut the vital waterway on Saturday, reversing earlier assurances it was open for commercial traffic.

Tehran has vowed to keep the strait closed until the United States lifts its blockade, dismissing Western calls to reopen the route.

Uncertainty also surrounds a second round of US-Iran talks. JD Vance, earlier expected to lead a delegation to Islamabad, remains in Washington.

However, Trump said a new round of talks within 36 to 72 hours is “possible,” according to New York Post.

Military and maritime incidents Tensions intensified as Iranian forces targeted commercial shipping in the strait. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it seized two vessels — MSC Francesca and the Liberian-flagged Epaminondas — while gunboats fired on another ship.

The vessel Epaminondas, managed by Technomar Shipping Inc., sustained bridge damage, though its crew remained safe.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations also reported that multiple ships came under fire in the waterway.

Blockade and shipping crisis Iran has imposed strict controls, requiring vessels to seek permission to transit the Gulf. The ongoing standoff has left around 800 ships stranded in the Persian Gulf.

The International Maritime Organization said it is working on evacuation plans, dependent on de-escalation.