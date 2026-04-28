Trump claims Iran ‘in a state of collapse,’ wants Hormuz open amid leadership crisis

US President Donald Trump said Iran has indicated it is in severe internal distress and is seeking urgent relief.

“Iran has just informed us that they are in a ‘State of Collapse.’ They want us to ‘Open the Hormuz Strait,’ as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!),” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The remarks come amid escalating tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route through which a significant share of the world’s oil supply passes.

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The waterway has been at the centre of the ongoing US-Iran conflict, with disruptions to shipping contributing to rising global oil prices and market volatility.

Ongoing standoff with Iran Recent reports suggest Iran has proposed reopening the Strait as part of broader negotiations, though disagreements over its nuclear programme and US demands remain unresolved.

Trump has repeatedly pressured Tehran to ensure free passage through the waterway, previously warning of severe consequences if it failed to do so.

Questions over Iran’s internal situation Trump’s latest claim that Iran is in a “State of Collapse” and facing a leadership crisis has not been independently confirmed.

However, economic strain and internal divisions within Iran’s leadership have been reported amid the ongoing conflict and sanctions pressure.

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Global implications Any movement on reopening the Strait of Hormuz could have major implications for global energy markets and geopolitical stability, as the US and Iran remain locked in a high-stakes standoff with no clear resolution in sight.