Trump reveals Iran's ‘gift’, says Tehran let 10 oil tankers pass through Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said Iran allowed a group of oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, describing the move as a positive signal amid ongoing negotiations.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump recounted how the tanker movements first came to his attention through media reports.

“They said something’s unusual happening. There are eight boats that are going middle of the Hormuz strait — eight big tankers are going loaded up with oil right through,” Trump said.

“And I said, well, I guess they were right… and I think they were Pakistani flagged. And I said, well, I guess we’re dealing with the right people.”

The president added that Iran subsequently allowed additional vessels to pass, increasing the total number of tankers.

“They then allowed two more boats,” Trump said, bringing the total to 10 oil tankers.

During the meeting, Trump also appeared to acknowledge potential sensitivities around revealing such details publicly. Addressing US special envoy Steve Witkoff, he remarked: “I hope I didn’t screw up the negotiations by saying that.”

The comments come as Washington and Tehran remain engaged in fragile discussions aimed at de-escalating tensions in the Middle East. The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical artery for global oil shipments, making any developments in the region closely watched by energy markets and policymakers worldwide.

Iran ‘begging to make a deal’ Trump reiterated his stance that Iran is eager to reach a ceasefire agreement, pushing back against media reports suggesting otherwise.

“They are begging to make a deal. Not me. They’re begging to make a deal,” he said, criticizing coverage by outlets.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump struck a more forceful tone, warning Iranian negotiators to act quickly.

“They better get serious soon, before it is too late… there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty!”

Weapons diversion remarks The President also addressed reports that the Pentagon could redirect weapons originally earmarked for Ukraine to the Middle East, suggesting such moves are routine.