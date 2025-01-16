US President-elect Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to celebrate a forthcoming ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas. “WE HAVE A DEAL FOR THE HOSTAGES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. THEY WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY. THANK YOU!” Trump posted, signaling optimism about the breakthrough.

Credits victory for breakthrough deal President-elect Donald Trump took to Truth Social to celebrate the ceasefire and hostage release agreement reached between Israel and Hamas. Trump attributed the development to his recent electoral victory, which he described as a turning point for global diplomacy.

“This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies,” Trump wrote. He added, “I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones.”

Expanding peace initiatives Trump also emphasized the role of "Peace Through Strength" in his foreign policy agenda and pledged to build on the success of the Abraham Accords, a series of normalization agreements between Israel and Arab states initiated during his first term.

“We will continue promoting PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the Historic Abraham Accords,” Trump stated.

Looking ahead to his Presidency Trump concluded his post by expressing optimism about his upcoming term in the White House, suggesting that his administration would achieve even greater accomplishments once fully in office.

“We have achieved so much without even being in the White House,” Trump wrote. “Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my Administration is fully confirmed, so they can secure more Victories for the United States!”

A milestone for peace The ceasefire agreement, brokered by US, Egyptian, and Qatari mediators, marks a significant step toward de-escalating the war between Israel and Hamas. The Israel-Hamas deal includes the release of hostages and a phased pause in fighting, signaling hope for a more stable future in the region.

Trump last week had vowed “all hell” would break loose on Hamas if a deal wasn’t reached before his inauguration next week.

Contributions from incoming Trump administration officials Trump highlighted his incoming administration’s commitment to ensuring long-term peace and stability in the Middle East. He credited his special envoy to the region, Steve Witkoff, for his role in the negotiations and outlined plans to prevent Gaza from becoming a “terrorist safe haven.”

“With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven,” Trump wrote.

Trump’s incoming national security adviser, Rep. Mike Waltz, echoed the sentiment, calling the development “The Trump Effect” in a post on X.

Details of the ceasefire agreement Three US officials confirmed that the deal would see the release of hostages and pause the war in Gaza. The agreement will be implemented in phases, starting with the release of 33 women, children, older adults, and wounded civilians in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian women and children imprisoned by Israel. A second phase would focus on soldiers and other male captives.

Official announcement pending While President Joe Biden is expected to address the agreement officially, the contours of the deal remain under wraps pending mediator announcements in Doha. Officials believe the ceasefire will be implemented in the coming days.

Hostage situation and war casualties As of now, around 100 hostages remain in Gaza, with up to half feared dead. The conflict, which began with Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, has claimed the lives of over 46,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities. This includes a significant number of women and children, though distinctions between fighters and civilians remain unclear.