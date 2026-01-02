Trump claims ‘PERFECT HEALTH,’ says he ‘aced’ cognitive test as health scrutiny grows

US President Donald Trump on Friday (January 2) said White House doctors have declared him in “perfect health” and that he once again passed a cognitive test with full marks, using the announcement to renew his call for mandatory mental fitness exams for top political leaders.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said doctors reported that he is in “PERFECT HEALTH” and that he had “ACED” his cognitive examination “for the third straight time.”

“Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!” Trump wrote.

The 79-year-old president added that no other sitting or former president or vice president had been willing to take such a test, a claim he has repeatedly used to contrast himself with political rivals.

Trump also urged that cognitive examinations be made compulsory for candidates seeking the country’s highest offices.

“I strongly believe that anyone running for President, or Vice President, should be mandatorily forced to take a strong, meaningful, and proven Cognitive Examination,” he said.

“Our great Country cannot be run by ‘STUPID’ or INCOMPETENT PEOPLE!” Trump added.

The comments come amid renewed public scrutiny of Trump’s health and mental fitness as he continues his second term in office, and as debates over age, cognition and leadership remain a central issue in US politics.

Trump's recent interview renews health focus The renewed attention follows a Wall Street Journal interview published Thursday (January 1), in which Trump — at 79 the oldest person to assume the US presidency — discussed his health and daily medication.

Trump's doctor said the President takes a higher-than-usual dose of aspirin, citing concerns about blood circulation.

“They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” Trump told the Journal.

“I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”

Aspirin dose above typical recommendation Trump’s physician, Sean Barbabella, told WSJ that the President takes 325 milligrams of aspirin daily for cardiac prevention — significantly higher than the commonly prescribed 81-milligram low-dose aspirin recommended for many older adults, according to the Mayo Clinic.

CT scan, not MRI: Doctor clarifies Barbabella also clarified confusion over imaging tests conducted in October. While earlier statements referenced an MRI, the physician said Trump instead underwent a CT scan.

Doctors opted for the CT scan “to definitively rule out any cardiovascular issues,” Barbabella told the Journal, adding that the results showed no abnormalities, according to Reuters.

The White House has previously said visible bruising on Trump’s hands was due to frequent handshaking, and described the imaging scan as a preventative measure.