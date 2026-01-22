Trump claims Times Siena poll is ‘fake’ and biased over 2024 Election coverage, vows legal action

US President Donald Trump said he plans to include the Times Siena Poll in his ongoing lawsuit against The New York Times, accusing the publication of producing “fake” and “fraudulent” polling designed to harm him politically.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the poll was deliberately negative and biased toward Democrats, particularly ahead of the 2024 US presidential election.

“The Times Siena Poll, which is always tremendously negative to me… will be added to my lawsuit against The Failing New York Times,” Trump wrote.

He said his legal team has demanded that the newspaper preserve all records related to how the poll’s results were calculated.

“Our lawyers have demanded that they keep all Records, and how they ‘computed’ these fake results,” he added.

Claims of political bias and “fake results” Trump alleged that the polling was not only inaccurate but intentionally skewed.

“Not just the fact that it was heavily skewed toward Democrats,” he wrote, accusing the newspaper of spreading “Radical Left lies and wrongdoing.”

The President has repeatedly criticised mainstream media outlets and polling organisations, particularly those that showed him trailing in pre-election surveys.

Calls for action against “fraudulent polling” In a subsequent Truth Social post, Trump went further, arguing that inaccurate polling should face legal consequences.

“Fake and Fraudulent Polling should be, virtually, a criminal offense,” he wrote.

He accused major US media organisations of knowingly publishing incorrect polls during the 2020 election cycle in an attempt to influence voters.

“They knew what they were doing, trying to influence the Election,” Trump said.

Trump repeats election victory claims Trump reiterated his long-standing claims of sweeping electoral victories, stating that he won the 2020 election decisively despite official results showing otherwise.

“I won in a Landslide, including winning the Popular Vote, all 7 of the 7 Swing States,” he wrote, adding that the Electoral College outcome was “a route”.

He also claimed victory across thousands of US counties, contrasting those assertions with what he described as misleading media coverage.

Media organisations singled out Trump named several major news outlets and broadcasters, accusing them of consistently publishing flawed polling data.

“If people examined The Failing New York Times, ABC Fake News, NBC Fake News, CBS Fake News, Low Ratings CNN, or the now defunct MSDNC, Polls were all fraudulent,” he said.

He added that even polling from Fox News and The Wall Street Journal had been “terrible” over the years.

Criticism of US journalism Concluding his remarks, Trump lamented what he described as the decline of American journalism and vowed to challenge polling practices.

