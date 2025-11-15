Trump claims to play peacemaker again after fresh Thailand-Cambodia clashes — 'Just stopped a war through tariffs'

US President Donald Trump reiterated on Friday that he had successfully eased hostilities between Cambodia and Thailand, saying that he'd been able to preserve a previous, US-brokered ceasefire that had appeared to be breaking down.

Trump's statement came as Thailand suspended a truce deal on Monday after an alleged landmine blast, and the two sides traded accusations of new clashes on Wednesday in which Phnom Penh said a civilian was killed.

Trump had co-signed a truce between the two countries on October 26 during a tour of Asia, touting it as one of several peace deals around the world that he believes should win him the Nobel Peace Prize.

'I stopped a war just today': Trump President Trump said he'd spoken to the prime ministers of both countries by phone.

"I stopped a war just today through the use of tariffs, the threat of tariffs", Trump was quoted by the AFP as saying aboard Air Force One as he flew to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida for the weekend.

“They're doing great. They were not doing great," he said. He said the conversations left him believing, “I think they're going to be fine.”

Trump said his actions were made possible by his willingness to impose steep tariffs on countries around the world, which he has argued gives the US great leverage on trade and diplomatic leverage.

Thailand, Cambodia clashes: What happened and what's happening now? Territorial disputes over exactly where the border lies between the Southeast Asian neighbors -- Thailand and Cambodia -- led to five days of armed conflict in late July that killed dozens of soldiers and civilians.

Trump threatened to withhold trade privileges from the two countries unless they stopped fighting, helping to broker a temporary halt to the conflict.

The pact was then reaffirmed in greater detail last month, when Trump attended an Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit meeting in Malaysia.

The ceasefire seemed on the verge of falling apart this week, however, when Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said a villager was killed after shooting broke out along his country's border with Thailand.

Manet said one civilian was killed and three others wounded when Thai troops opened fire on civilians residing in the area of Prey Chan in Cambodia's northwestern province of Banteay Meanchey. The same village was the site of a violent but not lethal confrontation in September between Thai security personnel and Cambodian villagers.

The Thai military said that the latest incident began when Cambodian soldiers allegedly fired into a district in Thailand's eastern province of Sa Kaeo. No Thai casualties were reported.

Thailand and Cambodia have a history of enmity going back centuries, when they were warring empires. Their competing territorial claims stem largely from a 1907 map drawn when Cambodia was under French colonial rule, which Thailand has argued is inaccurate.