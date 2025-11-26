Trump claims ‘tremendous progress’ on Ukraine peace talks, hints at meeting Zelensky & Putin only if war deal is ‘FINAL’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (November 25) claimed that negotiations to end the Russia–Ukraine war are nearing completion, announcing parallel missions to Moscow and Kyiv as part of a push to finalise a proposed US-drafted peace plan.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that his team had made “tremendous progress” over the past week toward ending the war, which he again asserted “would have NEVER started” if he had been president. He said 25,000 soldiers had died in the past month, arguing that the conflict demanded urgent action.

28-point plan ‘fine-tuned’ Trump said the original 28-point US peace proposal, drafted by Washington and widely criticised for aligning with Russian demands, had been “fine-tuned” with “additional input from both sides.” Only a few points of disagreement remain, he said, without providing details.

The plan has since been revised to 19 points, according to Ukrainian officials, though Moscow insists only Trump’s original framework is acceptable.

Envoys to Moscow and Kyiv To push the process forward, Trump said he has directed Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. At the same time, Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll will meet Ukrainian officials.

The White House previously confirmed that US, Ukrainian and European officials met in Geneva over the weekend to discuss a revised proposal.

Briefings for top officials Trump said he would receive updates from Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Meetings with Putin and Zelenskyy ‘only’ when deal is almost ready Trump said he hopes to meet both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, but only “when the deal to end this War is FINAL or, in its final stages.”

“Let’s all hope that PEACE can be accomplished AS SOON AS POSSIBLE!” he wrote.

Zelensky signals readiness to engage Zelensky said on Tuesday that Ukraine is prepared to advance a US-backed framework aimed at ending the war with Russia, emphasizing that any negotiations should include European allies and address disputed points directly with Trump.

Ukraine cautious on Russian terms Zelensky’s remarks come amid ongoing discussions between US and Ukrainian officials to narrow differences over Trump’s proposed peace plan. The plan has faced criticism for potentially favoring Russia, with concerns that Ukraine could be pressured into territorial concessions.

In a speech to the coalition of willing allies, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters, Zelensky said: "We firmly believe security decisions about Ukraine must include Ukraine, security decisions about Europe must include Europe ... Because when something is decided behind the back of a country or its people, there is always a high risk it simply won’t work."

European allies urged to engage Zelensky urged European leaders to participate actively in discussions, particularly on deploying a “reassurance force” to Ukraine and maintaining support for Kyiv as long as Moscow shows no willingness to end hostilities.