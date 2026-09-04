Trump claims US has ‘virtually unlimited’ ammunition for Iran war, slams ‘treasonous’ critics

US President Donald Trump has rejected claims that the United States is running short of ammunition amid its military operation in Iran, calling reports about dwindling supplies “100% wrong” and accusing those spreading them of being “treasonous.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said critics and media outlets were suggesting that the US lacked sufficient ammunition because they wanted to see the country lose the war.

Advertisement

“For the treasonous SCUM that refuses to accurately report on our Military Operation in Iran, we have virtually unlimited amounts of Mid to High Grade Ammunition,” Trump wrote.

Trump says US has large ammunition stockpile Trump claimed the US has far more ammunition than it could use in the current conflict or in any other potential war.

He also said the United States is producing munitions at “levels never seen before” and is building up stockpiles to prepare for possible future contingencies.

According to Trump, the US has temporarily prioritised keeping its ammunition for domestic military needs rather than selling it abroad. He said weapons sales to US allies would resume “soon.”

Trump compares Iran war with Ukraine aid Trump also turned his criticism toward the previous Biden administration, claiming it provided substantially more ammunition to Ukraine than the US has used in Iran.

Advertisement

He alleged that the Biden administration gave “hundreds of billions of dollars” in assistance to Ukraine and NATO without requiring European allies to pay for it.

Trump said the US would seek repayment for that support, although he did not provide details on how or when such payments would be pursued.

Trump attacks media over ammunition reports The President's comments came as he sought to push back against reports and criticism questioning US military stockpiles during the Iran operation.

Trump accused media outlets and others of undermining the US war effort by highlighting ammunition concerns.

He maintained that the US military has sufficient supplies and that American weapons production is continuing at historically high levels.

US has used ‘virtually all’ long-range missiles in Iran war - report The US military has used up much of its global stockpile of highly accurate, long-range missiles during its five-month war with Iran, raising concerns about the Pentagon’s readiness for future conflicts, Reuters reported on August 4.

Advertisement

According to three people familiar with the data cited by the news outlet, the US Army has used “virtually all” of two key surface-to-surface missile systems — the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) and the newer Precision Strike Missile (PrSM).

The sources did not disclose how many missiles remain in US stockpiles.

US missile stockpiles under pressure The long-range missiles, which cost more than $1 million each, allow US forces to strike targets accurately from relatively safe distances.

ATACMS has also played an important role in the Ukraine war, where US-supplied missiles have been used by Ukrainian forces to strike targets inside Russia.

The newer PrSM is designed to replace ATACMS and offers greater range and capabilities. Reuters reported that PrSM supplies were already relatively limited because it is a newer weapon, although the Army has placed large orders for the missile for 2027.

Advertisement

The Army has said ATACMS is being phased out as production shifts toward PrSM.

Concerns over US military readiness The depletion of precision missiles has raised concerns among US officials about the country's ability to respond to future threats from major adversaries such as Russia and China, Reuters reported.

Military leaders have also warned President Donald Trump in recent weeks that supplies of defensive weapons, including Patriot missile interceptors, were falling.

Patriot systems are particularly important for defending against ballistic missile attacks.

Several media reports last week suggested Trump had decided against another major offensive inside Iran partly because military advisers had warned about declining US weapons stockpiles.

However, a US official disputed that explanation, saying Trump chose not to proceed with another attack because of pressure from Gulf states.

Advertisement

Pentagon can replenish supplies Despite concerns over depleted precision weapons, one person familiar with the situation told Reuters that the US military remains capable of replenishing its supplies.

US Central Command, which oversees American military operations in the Middle East, has been able to draw from US military stockpiles located around the world, the person said.