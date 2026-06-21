President Donald Trump said on Saturday that federal authorities had carried out “multiple arrests” related to alleged vandalism at the Reflecting Pool, as he faced questions over problems with the more than $14 million restoration project launched as part of preparations for the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

Trump mentioned that previous administrations had allowed the pool to deteriorate and become discolored by algae. As part of the renovation, he ordered the pool to be coated in what he described as “American flag blue” to enhance its reflection of the Washington Monument. However, shortly after reopening, the water developed a green hue once again. Efforts to eliminate the algae with chemical treatments were followed by another setback when the blue coating applied to the pool’s floor began peeling away.

“We’ve had some real problems with Vandalism at the beautiful Reflecting Pool. Just like three days ago, they destroyed the grass outside of the Pool, they’ve also done everything possible to hurt the inside surface that was just installed," he said in a Truth Social post.

Trump did not provide any evidence to support his allegation.

The agencies responsible for policing and maintaining the National Mall, the US Park Police, National Park Service, and Interior Department, did not immediately comment on the matter. Later on Saturday, Trump posted that Park Police “have arrested multiple individuals for vandalizing our Nations magnificent Reflecting Poll,” before subsequently correcting the spelling to “Pool.”

He added, "Who would do such a thing? These are very serious crimes having to do with the destruction of National Monuments. Years in jail!”

Among those arrested was David Hearn, a 67-year-old resident of Bethesda, Maryland, and the owner of a company that manufactures composite materials used in boat construction. Hearn said he stopped at the Reflecting Pool during a 64-mile bicycle ride on Friday to observe the situation.

Former Olympic canoeist detained before releasing Hearn, a former Olympic canoeist, told AP that he reached into the Reflecting Pool to inspect the newly applied coating after noticing it was peeling. According to Hearn, he briefly touched a section that remained attached to the side of the pool and immediately let go after a park employee instructed him to do so.

However, he said National Guard personnel and US Park Police detained him for about five hours before releasing him on Friday evening.

“I'm a curious citizen. I reached down to see what it felt like. It was very rubbery," Hearn stated in a telephone interview.

The Washington Post first reported the arrest. Hearn said he is scheduled to appear in court next month and is seeking legal representation.

Even if an individual had removed strips of paint from the side of the pool, that alone would not account for the algae-filled green water or the large areas of blue coating that had already separated from the pool’s floor.

Trump maintained that deliberate sabotage may have taken place at the Reflecting Pool. In a post on Friday evening, he wrote: “No different than the chemicals that were used on the National Mall, they used something similar in the Reflecting Pool to try to destroy and demean our beautiful work.”

The comment appeared to reference the discovery of large numbers carved into a discolored section of grass on the National Mall the previous week that read “86 47.” Officials said the message may have been intended as a threat toward Trump, the 47th president, as the number 86 is sometimes used as slang for “getting rid of” someone. Authorities are currently investigating the incident.