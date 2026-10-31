Trump clears $2.1 bn Patriot missile deal for Ukraine after Zelenskyy tensions: Is his Ukraine policy changing?

After weeks of tension between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Washington on Friday (local time) approved the sale of 500 Patriot PAC-3 missiles to Kyiv, the State Department announced.

According to Reuters, the sale of 500 Patriot missiles has been approved at an estimated cost of $2.1 billion, in what is being considered one of the most significant steps to supply defensive weapons to war-torn Ukraine since the start of the second Trump administration.

US approves Patriot missile sale for Ukraine: What we know The development comes at a time when Ukraine has long said it urgently requires more missile interceptors to defend against increasingly large Russian missile attacks. The Patriot system is Kyiv's most effective defence against high-speed ballistic missiles.

Delayed missile deliveries have added to a growing list of tensions for Ukraine, especially after Trump announced a diesel deal with Russia and waived sanctions related to Moscow under the Graham Act. The US President also slammed Zelenskyy for the country's unwillingness to stop attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure.

Earlier this week, the Ukrainian President said that Kyiv had been waiting for over a month for Washington to sign off on critical missile supplies as Russia intensified its attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure across the country.

According to the report, despite its urgent need, Ukraine is likely to face a lengthy wait for the interceptors. Arms deals often take years to complete, and two people briefed on the US decision said the missiles have yet to be built, with deliveries not expected until the early 2030s.

Who's paying for the 500 Patriot missiles? In a statement, the State Department announced that Kyiv will pay for these 500 Patriot missiles with contributions from Canada, Germany, and Norway channelled through a programme called US JUMPSTART, along with national funds financed by the European Union's Ukraine Support Loan.

The department said, "This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political and economic stability in Europe."

It further noted, "Ukraine will pay for this purchase with donations from Canada, Germany, and Norway via the JUMPSTART program and national funds, financed by the European Union's Ukraine Support Loan."

According to a Pentagon website, the US JUMPSTART programme allows allies to make donations to buy weapons, services, and training for Kyiv to support its self-defence following Moscow's invasion.

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Previously, the JUMPSTART programme was used in August to purchase 3,350 air-launched cruise missiles worth $825 million made by Zone 5 Technologies and CoAspire.

What's changing in Trump's Ukraine policy? The Patriot sale suggests that Washington remains willing to supply defensive weapons to Ukraine despite Trump’s recent criticism of Zelenskyy. However, the purchase is being financed through allied contributions and European Union-backed funds. Alongside Trump’s diesel deal with Russia and sanctions waivers, the approval points to continued military support for Kyiv without establishing a broader change in Washington’s approach to the war.