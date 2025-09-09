Trump condemns brutal stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, calls for action against ‘evil people’

President Donald Trump on Monday (September 8) expressed his condolences to the family of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee brutally murdered on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina. Trump called for confronting “evil people” in society after viewing the shocking security footage of the incident.

“There are evil people, and we have to confront that. I just give my love and hope to the family of the young woman who was stabbed this morning or last night in Charlotte by a madman,” Trump said.

Horrific details of the crime Zarutska, 24, had moved to the US in 2022 to live with her aunt following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She was returning from her job at local pizzeria Zapeddies when she was allegedly killed by 34-year-old career criminal Decarlos Brown. Security footage shows Brown violently attacking Zarutska.

“A lunatic just got up and started — it’s right on the tape, not really watchable, because it’s so horrible, — but just viciously stabbed. She’s just sitting there. So they’re evil people. We have to be able to handle that. If we don’t handle that, we don’t have a country,” Trump said.

Connection to broader violence concerns Trump also referenced the recent mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, which left two children dead and over a dozen injured, pledging to end senseless violence.

“We’re going to get to the end of it. And you know, when you have horrible killings, you have to take horrible actions,” he said.

He further blamed cashless bail policies for enabling violent criminals to reoffend. “And the actions that we take are nothing — this cashless bail started a wave in our country where a killer kills somebody and is out on the street by the afternoon, in many cases, going out and going against cashless bail,” Trump said.

Suspect and legal proceedings The accused, Decarlos Brown, faces first-degree murder charges and is currently undergoing a competency evaluation. His family revealed that he has a prior diagnosis of schizophrenia. Court records also show Brown has a long criminal history, including armed robbery, felony larceny, breaking and entering, and shoplifting.

The new incoming US ambassador is expected to be involved in the ongoing investigation into Zarutska’s death.

North Carolina Governor breaks silence North Carolina Democratic Governor Josh Stein on Monday broke his silence over the murder of Ukrainian refugee Zarutska. The governor faced criticism over the weekend for not addressing the attack sooner, despite the release of a shocking surveillance video.

“I am heartbroken for the family of Iryna Zarutska, who lost their loved one to this senseless act of violence, and I am appalled by the footage of her murder. We need more cops on the beat to keep people safe,” Stein said in a post on X.

He also highlighted his plans for increasing law enforcement resources: “That’s why my budget calls for more funding to hire more well-trained police officers. I call upon the legislature to pass my law enforcement recruitment and retention package to address vacancies in our state and local agencies so they can stop these horrific crimes and hold violent criminals accountable.”