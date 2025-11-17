Subscribe

Trump confirms $2,000 tariff dividend checks coming in 2026, no exact date yet

President Donald Trump confirmed that his proposed $2,000 tariff dividend checks are coming in 2026, though no exact date has been set and they will miss the Christmas season.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated17 Nov 2025, 02:50 AM IST
Details of Donald Trump's $2,000 tariff rebate remain unclear, including potential income limits, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent saying discussions are ongoing. (In pic: Trump, with Bessent during a talk with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the Gyeongju National Museum in Gyeongju, South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.) (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
US President Donald Trump has assured Americans that his proposed $2,000 tariff dividend checks are on the way, though no exact date has been set. He confirmed recently that the payments would not arrive in time for the Christmas season.

“It will be next year. The tariffs allow us to give a dividend. We’re going to do a dividend and we’re also going to be reducing debt,” Trump said on Friday (November 14) aboard Air Force One en route to Mar-a-Lago.

Supreme Court concerns loom

The rollout of the tariff dividend checks faces uncertainty due to ongoing legal challenges. The Supreme Court recently delivered a tough oral argument on the administration’s “reciprocal” tariffs.

When asked if the dividend checks would still be sent if the Supreme Court rolls back the tariffs, Trump replied, “Then I’d have to do something else.”

Details still under discussion

Trump administration officials are yet to provide specifics on how the rebate checks would work. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested that an income cap is being considered.

“Well, there are a lot of options here that the president’s talking about a $2,000 rebate and those — that would be for families making less than, say, $100,000,” Bessent told Fox & Friends. He later clarified, “it’s in discussion” and “we haven’t” finalized that limit.

The President did not provide a concrete income threshold.

Controversial use of IEEPA

The tariff dividend plan comes amid scrutiny over Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs. The statute, which does not mention tariffs, has been invoked by Trump in ways no previous president has done.

The Supreme Court’s skepticism of the tariffs signals a potential obstacle for the administration’s plan.

