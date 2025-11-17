Trump confirms $2,000 tariff dividend checks coming in 2026, no exact date yet

US President Donald Trump has assured Americans that his proposed $2,000 tariff dividend checks are on the way, though no exact date has been set. He confirmed recently that the payments would not arrive in time for the Christmas season.

Advertisement

“It will be next year. The tariffs allow us to give a dividend. We’re going to do a dividend and we’re also going to be reducing debt,” Trump said on Friday (November 14) aboard Air Force One en route to Mar-a-Lago.

Supreme Court concerns loom The rollout of the tariff dividend checks faces uncertainty due to ongoing legal challenges. The Supreme Court recently delivered a tough oral argument on the administration’s “reciprocal” tariffs.

When asked if the dividend checks would still be sent if the Supreme Court rolls back the tariffs, Trump replied, “Then I’d have to do something else.”

Also Read | Marjorie Taylor Greene affirms support for Trump amid Epstein files fallout

Details still under discussion Trump administration officials are yet to provide specifics on how the rebate checks would work. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested that an income cap is being considered.

Advertisement

“Well, there are a lot of options here that the president’s talking about a $2,000 rebate and those — that would be for families making less than, say, $100,000,” Bessent told Fox & Friends. He later clarified, “it’s in discussion” and “we haven’t” finalized that limit.

The President did not provide a concrete income threshold.

Controversial use of IEEPA The tariff dividend plan comes amid scrutiny over Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs. The statute, which does not mention tariffs, has been invoked by Trump in ways no previous president has done.