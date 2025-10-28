Trump confirms 'big' meeting with China’s Xi Jinping, says it will be ‘fantastic,’ ‘great for everybody’: Watch

United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, October 28, that he would be meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea, calling it a “fantastic” and “big” meeting that he said will “work out really well.”

Speaking optimistically ahead of the US-China talks amid a tariff tussle, Donald Trump said the meeting would be “great for everybody,” raising hopes for progress on trade issues between the two countries.

“I will be meeting President Xi today…a very fantastic meeting….It's a big meeting. I think it's going to work out really well. It's going to be great for everybody,” Donald Trump said.

Zelensky asks Trump to pressure Xi to not support Putin Ahead of Trump's meeting with Xi Jinping, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the US President to pressure the Chinese leader to cut his support for Russia when the two leaders meet later this week – in an attempt to get Russia to end the war on Ukraine.

Trump said he would certainly discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine when he meets Xi on Thursday in South Korea.

“If President Trump manages to hold talks, make decisions, and reach an understanding with China to reduce imports of Russian energy, I think it will help all of us,” Zelensky said, adding, “We support the US policy of exploring any opportunities to limit the supply of energy resources from Russia.”

Trump has sought to leverage his personal chemistry with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end the Ukrainian conflict, but has so far failed to make progress.