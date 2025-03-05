US President Donald Trump, in his speech at the joint session of Congress on Tuesday, recognised Alexis Nungaray from Houston whose "12-year-old daughter, Jocelyn "was brutally murdered by illegal aliens."

During the address, the President announced the renaming of a 34,000-acre national wildlife refuge on the edge of the Gulf of America in "loving memory of Jocelyn," saying that she loved animals and nature.

Narrating her story, Donald Trump said, “Last year, Alexis' 12-year-old daughter, her precious Jocelyn, walked to a nearby convenience store. She was kidnapped, tied up, assaulted for two hours by an illegal monster under a bridge and horrifically murdered.”

He said the accused arrested for this heinous crime were “two alien monsters from Venezuela, released into America by the last administration because of their ridiculous open border.”

President Donald Trump then held up the executive order he signed renaming the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge as the "Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge".

Donald Trump has been using the term "aliens" for immigrants who enter the US illegally.

The Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security said that under President Trump’s leadership, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement "has increased arrests by 627% - targeting criminal illegal aliens including murders, rapists, child predators and drug traffickers poisoning our communities with deadly drugs."

Donald Trump also recognised DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old boy, who was seated in the House Gallery. DJ, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018 and was only given five months to live then, has since been sworn in as an honorary officer over 900 times. President Trump said, "He has always dreamed of becoming a police officer," and made his dream come true, swearing him in as a Secret Service agent.

Stephanie Diller, the widow of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, who was killed by a repeat offender, was also present at Trump's address. "President Trump is fighting to restore law and order so no family suffers this loss again," the White House posted on X.