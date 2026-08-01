Trump considering attacks on Iran's energy infrastructure, report says

President Donald Trump is seriously considering authorising US strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure in the coming days as part of an effort to pressure Tehran into accepting Washington's terms in ongoing ceasefire negotiations, according to a US official cited by Axios.

Speaking to reporters during a Cabinet meeting at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland on Friday, Trump signalled that US military operations against Iran were far from over.

"We just want to win," Trump said, adding that the United States would hit Iran "very hard" until it "can't take it anymore."

The comments came as tensions remain high despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire after months of fighting between the United States, Israel and Iran.

White House accuses Iran of violating truce Later on Friday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accused Iran of violating last month's memorandum of understanding intended to support a ceasefire.

She alleged that Tehran had resumed hostile actions by attacking commercial shipping and killing American troops.

"President Trump is not going to stand by and allow this terrorist behavior to occur," Leavitt said in a statement.

"Iran will continue to pay until they come to the table in what President Trump deems a meaningful way," she added.

Leavitt also reiterated the administration's position on Iran's nuclear programme.

"As President Trump said at his Cabinet meeting today, the United States will win, and Iran will not have a nuclear weapon under his watch," Axios quoted her as saying.

Iran warns Strait of Hormuz will remain closed The latest US threats came as Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) asserted that it maintains full control over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil shipping routes.

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB quoted the IRGC as saying two oil tankers attempting to leave via what it described as an "unsafe route" south of the strait turned back after a severe fire broke out aboard one vessel.

"The Strait of Hormuz is our land, and the IRGC navy has full control over it," the statement said.

The force warned that foreign powers would not be allowed to interfere in maritime movements and declared that the waterway could not be reopened while the United States continued what it called threats and interference in the region.

The IRGC also warned countries supporting the United States that they could face a "harsh response" if they continued assisting Washington.

CENTCOM rejects Iran's claims The US military has rejected Iran's assertion that it can dictate navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement issued earlier this week, US Central Command (CENTCOM) accused the IRGC of threatening commercial shipping and attempting to intimidate civilian mariners using the international waterway.

"The Strait of Hormuz is an international waterway. The IRGC has no authority to dictate routes for free and open traffic flow," CENTCOM said.

The US military added that merchant shipping continues to move through the strait under the protection of American forces deployed in the region.

Conflict continues to expand across the Middle East The latest developments follow fresh US strikes inside Iran earlier this week, launched after Washington accused Tehran of attacking American forces stationed in the Middle East.

At the same time, the conflict spread further across the region:

-A drone struck a US-owned gas storage tanker at Egypt's Damietta port, according to maritime security firm Ambrey.

-US and Saudi forces carried out joint strikes against Iran-aligned groups in Iraq.

-Iran launched missiles at US military bases in Jordan.