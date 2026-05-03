Trump considering renewed military strikes in Iran? US Prez says action possible if Tehran ‘misbehaves’

Tensions have once again started to simmer between the United States and Iran after President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) warned Tehran that he could order renewed military action if it "misbehaves."
When asked if Trump could order fresh strikes in Iran despite a nearly four-week ceasefire in place, he told reporters, "If they misbehave, if they do something bad — but right now, we'll see. It's a possibility that could happen, certainly," Axios reported.
His remarks come as Washington and Tehran are still exchanging drafts of a framework agreement to end the war. However, Trump has now made it clear that he is seriously considering renewed military action against Iran to break the current stalemate.
Hours before the US President warned Tehran, two senior Iranian officials made similar remarks, with one stating that the Islamic Republic is fully prepared to repel any aggression, and an Iranian military officer stating that a fresh clash with the US is likely.
Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told a gathering of ambassadors and heads of foreign diplomatic missions in Tehran, “Iran has presented its plan to Pakistan as a mediator with the aim of permanently ending the imposed war, and now the ball is in America’s court. Iran is ready for both paths in order to ensure its national interests and security, and in any case, it will always maintain its pessimism and distrust of America and its honesty in the path of diplomacy.”
Separately, Mohammad Jafar Asadi, a key figure in the Islamic Republic's central command, said that "a renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is likely."
Remarks from Iranian officials came a day after Trump rejected the latest proposal, which Iran sent to Pakistani mediators to continue negotiations. Citing sources, Axios reported that under the proposal, a one-month deadline will be set for negotiations on a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, end the US naval blockade, and permanently end the war in Iran and Lebanon.
Per the Iranian proposal, only after such a deal is reached, another month of negotiations would be launched to try to reach a deal on the nuclear program.
Earlier on Friday, Trump rejected Tehran's proposal, stating that he is 'unhappy' and 'not satisfied' with it. Speaking to reporters at the White House, the US President noted, "They want to make a deal, but I’m not satisfied with it. We just had a conversation with Iran. Let’s see what happens. But I would say that I am not happy.”
However, on Saturday, before leaving Palm Beach for Miami, Trump told reporters that he would review the 14-point proposal on the plane. "I'm looking at it. I'll let you know about it later... They told me about the concept of the deal. They're going to give me the exact wording now."
Shortly after, in a Truth Social post, he wrote that he "can't imagine that it would be acceptable" and stressed Iran "has not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years."
Days after Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran is ready to resume diplomacy with Washington, provided that the latter drops its "maximalist" demands and stops its "maritime piracy" against Iranian ships in the Persian Gulf, the Islamic Republic's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has hinted at something similar. Araghchi recently noted that diplomacy is possible, but with conditions. He added that Tehran was ready to continue diplomatic efforts only if the Americans abandoned what he called "excessive demands, threatening rhetoric, and provocative actions." He added that Iran's military remains "fully vigilant."
While the two sides are expressing intent for negotiations, they are also issuing warnings. After the first round of talks failed earlier in April, the US imposed a naval blockade of Iranian ports, a move that prompted Tehran not to agree to the second round of talks. Last week, Araghchi visited Pakistan, following which hopes of a peace deal were renewed. However, before the Trump team could depart for Pakistan's capital city, Islamabad, Araghchi departed the country. The logjam over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the naval blockade, and a peace deal continues, but what remains to be seen is if the US would violate a ceasefire, which Trump extended indefinitely.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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