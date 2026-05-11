Trump considers reviving ‘Project Freedom’ with expanded mission beyond Strait of Hormuz escorts

US President Donald Trump said he is considering restarting “Project Freedom,” a maritime security initiative aimed at protecting shipping routes in the Middle East, though this time with a broader mission beyond escorting vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking during a phone interview with Fox News on Monday (May 11), Trump said no final decision had been made regarding the relaunch of the operation.

No final decision yet Trump emphasized that discussions regarding Project Freedom are ongoing and that no formal order has been issued to resume the operation.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is Project Freedom and why is Trump considering reviving it? ⌵ Project Freedom was a maritime security initiative aimed at protecting shipping routes in the Middle East. Trump is considering reviving it with an expanded mission, though no final decision has been made. 2 Why is the Strait of Hormuz important for global energy supplies? ⌵ The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy transit chokepoints, carrying a major share of global oil exports. Security incidents there historically lead to spikes in oil prices and heightened military tensions. 3 What was the initial scope of Project Freedom and why was it paused? ⌵ Project Freedom was initially proposed to provide military escorts for commercial and allied vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. It was quickly put on hold to avoid escalating tensions while diplomatic talks with Tehran gained momentum. 4 What was Iran's proposal in response to the US peace offer? ⌵ Iran's proposal reportedly included diluting part of its highly enriched uranium stockpile and transferring the remaining material to a third country. It also reportedly called for the US to formally recognize Tehran's sovereignty over the strait. 5 How are nations preparing for increased security in the Strait of Hormuz? ⌵ More than 40 nations are meeting to detail military contributions to a European-led naval mission for escorting commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz. They are expected to offer demining, escorting, and air policing capabilities.

The remarks come as Washington continues to balance military preparedness with diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions with Tehran.

The narrow waterway is considered one of the world’s most important energy transit chokepoints, carrying a major share of global oil exports.

Project was previously paused Trump first unveiled “Project Freedom” last week. The proposal reportedly centered on providing military escorts for commercial and allied vessels moving through the Strait of Hormuz amid concerns about potential attacks or disruptions to shipping routes.

However, the initiative was quickly put on hold after diplomatic talks and peace negotiations with Tehran gained momentum.

The temporary suspension was viewed as an effort to avoid escalating tensions while negotiations continued behind closed doors.

Importance of Strait of Hormuz The Strait of Hormuz remains a key geopolitical flashpoint because of its role in global energy supplies.

The standoff has intensified concerns over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy transit chokepoints.

Iran has effectively restricted movement through the waterway since the start of the conflict, allowing limited shipping traffic while imposing tolls on vessels, according to reports.

Security incidents in the area have historically led to spikes in oil prices and heightened military tensions between the United States and Iran.

Trump rejects Tehran proposal Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated on Sunday (May 10) after Trump rejected Tehran’s latest proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Trump dismissed Iran’s latest response to a US-backed proposal designed to halt the fighting and reduce tensions surrounding Tehran’s nuclear program.

“I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives.’ I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!” Trump said on Sunday.

According to regional officials cited by The Associated Press, Iran had proposed diluting part of its highly enriched uranium stockpile and transferring the remaining material to a third country, potentially Russia.

However, Trump has reportedly demanded the complete removal of Iran’s nuclear material and rejected Tehran’s broader conditions tied to maritime control and sanctions relief.

Iran’s proposal reportedly called for the US to formally recognize Tehran’s sovereignty over the strait.

The diplomatic deadlock comes amid continued military tensions, disruption to global energy markets, and uncertainty over the future of the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.

Netanyahu warns conflict ‘not over’ Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled that military action remains on the table if diplomacy fails.

“The conflict is not over,” Netanyahu told CBS News.

He added that a key objective remains removing enriched uranium from Iran.

Iran rejects US demands Iranian officials insisted Tehran would not surrender what it described as its “legitimate rights.”

“We did not demand any concessions — the only thing we demanded was Iran’s legitimate rights,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.

“The American side still insists on its one-sided views and unreasonable demands,” he added.

Iran continues to maintain that its nuclear program is peaceful and insists it has the right to enrich uranium under international agreements.

Pakistan continues mediation efforts Meanwhile, Pakistan is continuing efforts to broker a compromise between Washington and Tehran. Officials familiar with the talks said Islamabad is attempting to facilitate a memorandum of understanding that could end the war and open the door to broader negotiations.

Global attention turns to China Trump is also expected to raise the Iran issue during his upcoming visit to China, where he plans to urge President Xi Jinping to pressure Tehran.

China remains the largest buyer of sanctioned Iranian crude oil, giving Beijing significant influence over Iran’s economy and energy exports.

Diplomatic observers say China’s role could prove crucial in determining whether tensions ease or the conflict moves closer to a wider regional war.

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