Trump considers wider Iran strike plans in Situation Room meeting to pressure Tehran on nuclear deal: Report

US President Donald Trump convened a Situation Room meeting on Tuesday (July 14) to discuss plans for a broader military offensive against Iran that would extend beyond the current strikes around the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported, citing three sources familiar with the discussions.

Advertisement

According to the report, Trump appears willing to escalate the conflict in an effort to inflict enough damage on Iran to force Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept US demands on its nuclear programme.

The meeting came as the US military carried out strikes for a fourth consecutive day against targets in and around the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's southern coastline. US officials told Axios the operations primarily targeted air defence systems, radar installations, anti-ship missile positions and drone launch sites to weaken Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping.

Iran responded by continuing missile and drone attacks on US bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain. Meanwhile, the US naval blockade on Iranian ports officially took effect on Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement

According to Axios, Trump's national security team, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan Caine, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and special envoy Steve Witkoff, attended the Situation Room meeting.

US, Iran exchange fresh attacks as Hormuz tensions escalate The United States and Iran launched fresh attacks against each other's interests in the Gulf on Tuesday (July 14), intensifying hostilities around the Strait of Hormuz even as President Donald Trump said a negotiated settlement remained possible.

The US military carried out strikes on targets in Bushehr, Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island, saying the operations were aimed at degrading Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping. Iranian authorities said the strikes hit multiple locations, including areas near the country's only civilian nuclear power plant in Bushehr.

Advertisement

Iran retaliated by striking two vessels in Omani waters, killing one crew member, while Bahrain said it intercepted Iranian missiles and drones targeting US-linked facilities. Jordan also said it shot down four Iranian missiles.

The latest escalation came as Washington reimposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports after accusing Tehran of attacking ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has largely restricted shipping through the strategic waterway since February.

Trump also withdrew his proposal to impose a 20% fee on ships using the Strait of Hormuz, saying it would instead be replaced with trade and investment agreements with Gulf allies.

Also Read | India among 5 nations facing tariffs under US Russia sanctions bill

US launches fresh strikes on Iran as Trump warns of wider attacks The United States also launched a fresh wave of airstrikes on Iran on Wednesday (July 15) after reimposing a naval blockade.

Advertisement

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes targeted Iranian military capabilities used to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state media reported explosions near Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, Bandar Imam Khomeini and Bushehr, home to Iran's only civilian nuclear power plant.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they targeted the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and vowed to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed until Washington ends what it called its aggression. Bahrain said it intercepted Iranian attacks, while Jordan said it shot down three missiles.

President Donald Trump warned that the US would expand its campaign to include Iranian power plants and bridges unless Tehran returns to negotiations.

Iran said renewed US strikes have killed at least 30 people since last week, while its military reported seven personnel were killed in Wednesday's attacks. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also warned Iran against attacking Israel, saying it would face a severe response.

Advertisement

Also Read | Donald Trump has no good options for reopening the Strait of Hormuz