Trump convenes rare Camp David cabinet meeting as Iran talks reach critical stage

US President Donald Trump is convening a rare full Cabinet meeting at Camp David on Wednesday (May 27) according to multiple reports as negotiations with Iran enter a decisive phase.

All Cabinet members are expected to attend, including outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. According to administration officials, discussions will cover foreign policy, the economy and anti-fraud initiatives, though Iran is expected to dominate the agenda.

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The secluded presidential retreat has historically been reserved for sensitive national security and diplomatic discussions, underscoring the seriousness of the current moment.

Why the Iran negotiations matter The meeting comes amid renewed efforts to secure a broader diplomatic agreement with Tehran following months of escalating tensions in the Middle East.

According to officials familiar with the talks, negotiators are discussing:

-Reopening commercial transit through the Strait of Hormuz

-Potential sanctions relief for Iran

-Future negotiations tied to Iran’s nuclear program

Trump has recently projected optimism, suggesting that a breakthrough may be near. Iranian officials, however, have publicly disputed claims that a final agreement is imminent, signaling persistent divisions between the two sides.

The administration continues to maintain that diplomacy is the preferred route, but Trump has repeatedly warned that military action remains an option if negotiations fail.

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Recent US strikes raise tensions The Cabinet meeting follows renewed military activity involving US forces and Iranian targets.

According to United States Central Command, American forces conducted limited “defensive” strikes earlier this week against:

-Iranian vessels allegedly preparing to lay naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz

-Missile launcher positions near Bandar Abbas

US officials said the strikes were intended to protect American aircraft and naval assets operating in the region while preserving the ongoing ceasefire.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reportedly threatened retaliation following the operation, increasing fears that military escalation could derail diplomatic progress.

Camp David’s symbolic role Camp David has long served as a venue for pivotal diplomatic and security discussions by American presidents.

Trump visited the retreat frequently during his first term and previously used it for high-level strategy sessions involving Middle East policy. On June 8, 2025, he hosted senior officials there for discussions focused on Iran and Gaza. Just weeks later, on June 22, 2025, he authorized U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

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The decision to return to Camp David now suggests the administration views the current negotiations as a defining foreign policy challenge.

Pressure inside Trump’s political coalition The Iran issue has also exposed divisions within Trump’s political base.

Some Republican lawmakers have warned against deeper US military involvement in the Middle East, arguing that another prolonged regional conflict would conflict with Trump’s “America First” approach.