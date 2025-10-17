Trump critic John Bolton surrenders after indictment on classified info mishandling charges

John Bolton, former National Security Adviser to President Donald Trump and one of his critics, has surrendered today, October 17, after the United States Justice Department indicted him on the charges of mishandling of classified information during and after his tenure in the Trump administration. John Bolton was indicted a day earlier.

The Department of Justice, headed by US attorney general Pam Bondi, had sought to indict John Bolton over mishandling of classified documents. Hours later, the ex-NSA was indicted on 18 federal counts which included eight for transmission and ten for retention of national defense information.

The indictment followed the release of court documents last month, revealing that John Bolton was under federal investigation for possible mishandling of classified information.

John Bolton was seen arriving at a courthouse in Greenbelt, Maryland, to surrender. He is expected to appear in court later in the day. A day earlier, John Bolton said in a statement that he looks forward to fight his conduct during his tenure as the NSA.

“I look forward to the fight to defend my lawful conduct and to expose [Trump's] abuse of power,” Bolton said in a statement, adding, “Now, I have become the latest target in weaponizing the Justice Department to charge those he deems to be his enemies with charges that were declined before or distort the facts.”

Through his lawyer, John Bolton has said that he did not store or share any classified information, unlawfully.

What are the charges against John Bolton? In a statement, FBI Director Kash Patel said that the investigation revealed that “John Bolton allegedly transmitted top secret information using personal online accounts and retained said documents in his house in direct violation of federal law.” The indictment alleges that Bolton illegally transmitted national defense information (NDI) by using personal email and messaging application accounts to send sensitive documents classified as high as Top Secret. The documents contained intelligence on potential attacks, foreign adversaries, and international relations. The indictment also alleges that Bolton illegally retained NDI documents within his home, the Justice Department said. These documents included intelligence on an adversary’s leaders as well as information revealing sources and collections used to obtain statements on a foreign adversary. Ahead of his indictment, Pam Bondi emphasised that “no one was above the law” and anyone who abuses his/her position would be held accountable.

