Trump cuts ties with 'ranting lunatic' Marjorie Taylor Greene, once his supporter: Epstein files behind falling out?

President Donald Trump has cut off ties with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene who once was one of his MAGA supporters, citing her recent criticism of his agenda. Donald Trump publicly called her “'Wacky' Marjorie,” and said that he would endorse a challenger against her in next year's midterms “if the right person runs.”

“I am withdrawing my support and endorsement of 'Congresswoman' Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the great state of Georgia,” Donald Trump posted on Truth Social late on Friday.

What did Donald Trump say? Explaining why he was withdrawing support from Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump said all she does is “complain, complain, complain.”

He said, “Over the past few weeks, despite my creating Record Achievements for our Country including, a Total and Complete Victory on the Shutdown, Closed Borders, Low Taxes, No Men in Women’s Sports or Transgender for Everyone, ending DEI, stopping Biden’s Record Setting Inflation, Biggest Regulation Cuts in History, stopping EIGHT WARS, rebuilding our Military, being RESPECTED by every Country in the World (as opposed to being the laughingstock that we were just 12 months ago!), having Trillions of Dollars (Record Setting!) INVESTED in the U.S.A., and having created the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World from being a DEAD Country just 12 months ago (and so much more!), all I see “Wacky” Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!”

Donald Trump also called her a “ranting lunatic,” claiming that Marjorie tells everyone that he does not return her calls.

“It seemed to all begin when I sent her a Poll stating that she should not run for Senator, or Governor, she was at 12%, and didn’t have a chance (unless, of course, she had my Endorsement — which she wasn’t about to get!). She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day.”

“I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support. She has gone Far Left, even doing The View, with their Low IQ Republican hating Anchors!” Donald Trump said.

Is Epstein Files the reason? After Donald Trump's remarks, Greene wrote Friday that Trump had “attacked me and lied about me." She added a screenshot of a text she said she had sent the president earlier in the day about releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files, which she said “is what sent him over the edge.”

Greene called it “astonishing really how hard he’s fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level,” referencing next week’s US House vote over releasing the Epstein files.

Greene’s rift with the party has been building for months.

In May, she ruled out a Senate run against Democrat Jon Ossoff and lashed out at GOP donors and strategists who doubted her chances. By June, she was openly backing Tucker Carlson after Trump dismissed him as “kooky.”

That only intensified in July, when Greene said she wouldn’t run for governor. She later also attacked a political “good ole boy” system, alleging it was endangering Republican control of the state.

She had also called Trump's rollout of trade tariffs “bumpy”. Apart from that, Marjorie has attacked the Trump administration's foreign policies. Greene has also disagreed with Trump's contention that inflation is under control and has said Republicans need a plan to address healthcare costs.