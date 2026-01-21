Live Updates

Trump Davos LIVE Updates: ‘Europe not heading in right direction' says POTUS amid tensions with EU allies over Greenland

Donald Trump has landed in Davos. The POTUS' address at WEF is set to take place as scheduled, according to the World Economic Forum. His speech comes amid the US' tensions with EU allies over his push to take control of Greenland — a proposal that has sharply angered leaders across the continent

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated21 Jan 2026, 07:17:20 PM IST
Attendees queue to enter the Congress Hall ahead of the address by US President Donald Trump during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from Jan. 19-23. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg
Attendees queue to enter the Congress Hall ahead of the address by US President Donald Trump during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from Jan. 19-23. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

Trump Davos speech live: US President Donald Trump is set to address the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, amid escalating tensions between the US and the European Union (EU) over the issue of Greenland – a NATO ally.

Despite delays in Trump's arrival in Davos due to a snag aboard Air Force One, the POTUS will address the gathering as per the schedule, said the WEF.

Trump's address will be closely watched around the world given prevailing tensions – which also comes after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's explosive speech at the WEF on Tuesday, wherein he highlighted a "rupture" in the rules-based global order and warned of great powers acting without constraint, alluding to the US President without naming him.

Trump took off for Davos in the wee hours of Wednesday, but had to return to US soil shortly after takeoff due to an electrical issue on board Air Force One.

Stay tuned to LiveMint for latest updates on Trump's much-awaited speech at the Davos Summit

Follow updates here:
21 Jan 2026, 07:15:31 PM IST

Trump Davos Speech LIVE: POTUS says US economy to grow at a double rate

Trump Davos Speech LIVE: Beginning his address at the WEF in Davos, Trump said the US economy is on the pace to grow at a double rate than projected by the IMF

21 Jan 2026, 07:11:02 PM IST

Trump Davos Speech LIVE: White House shares update ahead of Trump's speech

21 Jan 2026, 07:09:42 PM IST

Trump Davos Speech LIVE: POTUS set to begin address

Trump Davos Speech LIVE: The US President is set to begin his address at the WEF shortly

21 Jan 2026, 07:08:02 PM IST

Davos 2026 LIVE: Which aircraft did Trump use?

Davos 2026 LIVE: Trump arrived on a smaller Boeing 757 plane typically used by the US vice president and other Cabinet members, after the Air Force One – initially planned to use for the transatlantic trip encountered a snag. Trump’s first flight from Joint Base Andrews departed at about 9:45 p.m. local time on Tuesday before returning and landing shortly after 11 p.m.

21 Jan 2026, 07:06:07 PM IST

Davos 2026 LIVE: Long queue inside the Congress hall ahead of Trump's speech

View full Image
Attendees queue to enter the Congress Hall ahead of the address by US President Donald Trump during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from Jan. 19-23. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg)
21 Jan 2026, 07:04:05 PM IST

Trump arrives in Davos aboard Marine One helicopter - See pic

View full Image
US President Donald Trump (C) arrives to board a car after stepping out of Marine One helicopter at Davos Landing Zone in Davos prior to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting on January 21, 2026. The World Economic Forum takes place in Davos from January 19 to January 23, 2026. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)
(AFP)
21 Jan 2026, 07:04:05 PM IST

Davos 2026 LIVE: US-EU trade deal at crossroads over Greenland tariff row? Here's what Trump said

Davos 2026 LIVE: On Tuesday, Trump down-played the risk of a trade rupture with Europe, expressing confidence that the European Union would continue investing in the United States even if he moves ahead with new tariffs tied to his push to take control of Greenland.

21 Jan 2026, 07:04:05 PM IST

Davos 2026 LIVE: What time would Trump address the WEF?

Davos 2026 LIVE: Donald Trump’s special address in Davos is set take place as scheduled, according to the World Economic Forum. He is set to give his speech at 2:30 PM CET, which is 7pm IST

Business NewsNewsUs NewsTrump Davos LIVE Updates: ‘Europe not heading in right direction' says POTUS amid tensions with EU allies over Greenland
