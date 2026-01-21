Trump Davos LIVE Updates: ‘Europe not heading in right direction' says POTUS amid tensions with EU allies over Greenland

Trump Davos speech live: US President Donald Trump is set to address the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, amid escalating tensions between the US and the European Union (EU) over the issue of Greenland – a NATO ally.

Despite delays in Trump's arrival in Davos due to a snag aboard Air Force One, the POTUS will address the gathering as per the schedule, said the WEF.

Trump's address will be closely watched around the world given prevailing tensions – which also comes after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's explosive speech at the WEF on Tuesday, wherein he highlighted a "rupture" in the rules-based global order and warned of great powers acting without constraint, alluding to the US President without naming him.

Trump took off for Davos in the wee hours of Wednesday, but had to return to US soil shortly after takeoff due to an electrical issue on board Air Force One.

Stay tuned to LiveMint for latest updates on Trump's much-awaited speech at the Davos Summit