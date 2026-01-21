Trump Davos LIVE Updates: ‘Europe not heading in right direction' says POTUS amid tensions with EU allies over Greenland

Trump Davos speech live: US President Donald Trump is set to address the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, amid escalating tensions between the US and the European Union (EU) over the issue of Greenland – a NATO ally.
Despite delays in Trump's arrival in Davos due to a snag aboard Air Force One, the POTUS will address the gathering as per the schedule, said the WEF.
Trump's address will be closely watched around the world given prevailing tensions – which also comes after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's explosive speech at the WEF on Tuesday, wherein he highlighted a "rupture" in the rules-based global order and warned of great powers acting without constraint, alluding to the US President without naming him.
Trump took off for Davos in the wee hours of Wednesday, but had to return to US soil shortly after takeoff due to an electrical issue on board Air Force One.
Trump Davos Speech LIVE: Beginning his address at the WEF in Davos, Trump said the US economy is on the pace to grow at a double rate than projected by the IMF
Trump Davos Speech LIVE: The US President is set to begin his address at the WEF shortly
Davos 2026 LIVE: Trump arrived on a smaller Boeing 757 plane typically used by the US vice president and other Cabinet members, after the Air Force One – initially planned to use for the transatlantic trip encountered a snag. Trump’s first flight from Joint Base Andrews departed at about 9:45 p.m. local time on Tuesday before returning and landing shortly after 11 p.m.
Davos 2026 LIVE: On Tuesday, Trump down-played the risk of a trade rupture with Europe, expressing confidence that the European Union would continue investing in the United States even if he moves ahead with new tariffs tied to his push to take control of Greenland.
Davos 2026 LIVE: Donald Trump’s special address in Davos is set take place as scheduled, according to the World Economic Forum. He is set to give his speech at 2:30 PM CET, which is 7pm IST